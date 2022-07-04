Ten Best USA-Themed Basketball Shoes

Top Ten Most Patriotic Sneakers of All Time
It's the Fourth of July, which means you are most likely wearing your red, white, and blue kicks. It's a contentious debate, but today we are ranking the ten best USA-themed kicks of all time.
Nike Kyrie 2 USA
Kyrie Irving has participated in just one Olympics, but he made it count. Irving helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro. With the win, he became just the fourth member of Team USA to capture the NBA championship and an Olympic gold medal in the same year.
Irving did it all in the Nike Kyrie 2. During his time in Brazil, the All-NBA point guard wore a handful of player exclusive colorways. But luckily for fans, the general release colorway is the best version of all the shoes.
Adidas Dame 7 EXTPLY USA
From one dynamic point guard to the next, Damian Lillard carried the torch in the 2020 Olympics. Lillard wore the Adidas Dame 7 EXTPLY in the 'USA' colorway throughout the games in Tokyo, Japan.
Team USA Basketball has become synonymous with Nike, so an Adidas athlete making waves is no small feat. Of course, Lillard earned a gold medal and looked good doing it. Unlike most of the kicks on this list, these shoes can still be found pretty easily on the resale markets.
Nike LeBron X Gold Medal
While the Miami Heat wreaked havoc on the NBA, LeBron James and Team USA did the same in the 2012 Olympic Games held in London. James wore the tenth edition of his signature shoe with Nike during the games. Recently, 'King James' gave fans a sneak peek at his 20th shoe with the swoosh. Arguably the greatest player of all time also has a claim at one of the strongest sneaker lines of all time.
Jordan 36 PE
Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal, and Bam Adebayo all paid homage to Michael Jordan during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The NBA All-Stars are all Jordan Brand athletes and chose to wear various player exclusive colorways of the Jordan 36. There are no wrong choices when it comes to choosing USA-themed colorways of the Jordan 36.
Nike Hyperdunk 08 USA
You just had to be there in 2008. Kobe Bryant was at the beginning of a monstrous run. The Los Angeles Lakers legend put his own sneaker line aside to rock the revolutionary Nike Hyperdunks. Bryant had worn the cutting-edge kicks during his MVP season and had one of the first viral videos on the internet when he jumped over an Aston Martin, and later a pool of snakes while wearing the Hyperdunks. Needless to say, Bryant led the 'Redeem Team' to a gold medal in Beijing while wearing various colorways of the Nike Hyperdunk 08.
Nike KD 9 USA
Sticking with the 2016 Olympics, it was clear that Kevin Durant was emerging as the best basketball player in the world. The Oklahoma City Thunder forward wore the Nike KD 9 in multiple USA-themed colorways. Durant won a gold medal and was on his way to winning more trophies with the Golden State Warriors.
Nike Air Force 180
We are sure that Kevin Durant will be pleased to know that Charles Barkley outranks him on this list. Barkley and 'The Dream Team' are credited for spreading basketball diplomacy during the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain. 'Chuck' also endeared himself to sneakerheads by wearing the Nike Air Force 180 in a USA-themed colorway.
Air Swoopes 2 USA
'The Dream Team' made history in 1992, but 1996 was owned by the women. Sheryl Swoopes and Team USA Women's basketball team were pioneers in Atlanta. As recently documented in the new 30 for 30, those players overcame every obstacle imaginable to win a gold medal in Atlanta. So the Air Swoopes 2 belongs near the top of the list.
Air Jordan 7 Olympic
Whether it's basketball or sneakers, Michael Jordan is always going to be at the forefront of the conversation. The Air Jordan 7 marks a significant inflection point in Jordan's career trajectory. 'His Airness' won a gold medal in Barcelona and went on to win his second consecutive NBA Championship in the Jordan 7.
Luckily for fans, Jordan Brand re-releases the 'Olympic' colorway every four years around the Olympics. And every time, they sell out. There is a reason why Jordan is still considered the 'GOAT' by many after all these years.
Adidas The Kobe 2 'USA Flag'
No shoe is more polarizing than the Adidas The Kobe 2. The model was inspired by the Audi TT Roadster but did not offer a smooth ride. Thanks to the clunkiness of the shoe and production problems, The Kobe 2 was the beginning of the end of Bryant and Adidas.
However, before the two parties split ways, they created one of the most patriotic sneakers of all time. Six weeks after 9/11, the Lakers guard wore a pair of his signature shoes in a flag colorway. Bryant wore the player exclusives twice - October 30 and November 11.
Adidas made 30 pairs, all of which were in Bryant's shoe size (14). Bryant received six pairs himself, and the rest went to brand executives and employees. However, he did gift one pair to LeBron James while he was still in high school at St. Vincent St. Mary's.