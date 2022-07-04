Ten Best USA-Themed Basketball Shoes

Kyrie Irving has participated in just one Olympics, but he made it count. Irving helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro. With the win, he became just the fourth member of Team USA to capture the NBA championship and an Olympic gold medal in the same year.

Irving did it all in the Nike Kyrie 2. During his time in Brazil, the All-NBA point guard wore a handful of player exclusive colorways. But luckily for fans, the general release colorway is the best version of all the shoes.