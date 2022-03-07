Skip to main content

Jordi Alba Is Europe's Most Creative Defender... But Barcelona Star's Record Won't Last Long

Barcelona were in trouble after 59 minutes of Sunday's La Liga clash at Elche until Jordi Alba intervened.

The 32-year-old arrived at the far post to steer a cross into the path of Ferran Torres, who leveled the game at 1-1.

It was a major turning point and Barca went on to collect three points thanks to a late Memphis Depay penalty.

Alba's set-up play for Ferran saw the left-back claim his 55th La Liga assist as a Barca player.

Jordi Alba pictured during La Liga match between Elche and Barcelona in March 2022

Since moving to the Nou Camp in 2012 no defender in Europe's top five leagues - that's the Premier League, Serie A, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and La Liga - has claimed more assists.

Alba is, therefore, officially the most creative defender in Europe.

But not for long.

Both of Liverpool's British full-backs are breathing down Alba's neck and will almost certainly surpass him before long.

Alba's 55 Barca assists have come in 278 La Liga matches. That is an average of one assist every 5.05 games.

England international Trent Alexander-Arnold has assisted 44 goals in 153 Premier League appearances for Liverpool at a rate of one every 3.48 matches.

Meanwhile, Andy Robertson's 48 Premier League assists have come at a rate of one every 4.35 games.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold pictured playing for Liverpool in 2021

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are two of Liverpool's most vital players

Robertson's output is even more impressive if you only count his stats since joining Liverpool from Hull City in 2017.

The Scotland captain has played 152 league games for Liverpool and registered 44 assists at a rate of one per 3.45 games.

If they continue delivering at anything near their current pace, Alexander-Arnold, 23, and Robertson, 27, will soon be one and two on the list of Europe's most creative defenders.

The only question is, in which order?

