Barcelona Player Ratings Vs Napoli As 9/10 January Signings Shine In Europa League Rout

Barcelona produced their best European performance of the season to reach the last 16 of the Europa League in style on Thursday night.

A 4-2 win away to Napoli in southern Italy saw Barca prevail 5-3 on aggregate.

Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong fired Barca into an early 2-0 lead before Napoli hit back from the penalty spot.

Gerard Pique restored Barca's two-goal margin on the stroke of half-time.

Two January signings then combined to make it 4-1 by the hour-mark as Adama Traore set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his fourth goal in five days.

Napoli capitalized on an error by substitute Nicolas Gonzalez late on to make the scoreline slightly more respectable for the hosts.

But the night belonged to Barcelona.

Barcelona Player Ratings

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 5.5/10

Put Napoli on the back foot with a quickly-played long pass in the build-up to Barca's second goal. But cost his team a penalty with a reckless decision to rush out and slide in on Victor Osimhen feet first.

Sergino Dest - 7/10

Did really well against Lorenzo Insigne, including when he beat the Italian wide man in an impressive sprint race to prevent a big chance in the first half.

Ronald Araujo - 7/10

Justified the hype he has received recently as the reported Manchester United target won his personal battle with Osimhen.

Gerard Pique - 8/10

Looked composed on the ball all night. No more so than when he scored on the stroke of half-time with a superb two-touch finish after Napoli failed to get fully out after a corner kick.

Jordi Alba - 9/10

Scored Barca's first and set up their third. Surprised everyone with a composed right-footed finish for the opener, after a determined sprint through the center of the pitch. Was equally cool when he picked out Pique after a nice overlap down the left.

Sergio Busquets - 6.5/10

No fireworks from the three-time Champions League winner, but he played his role in helping Barca win the midfield battle before being subbed off on the hour.

Frenkie de Jong - 8/10

Curled a beautiful long-range shot into the top corner to score his first ever European goal for Barcelona. Later showed good awareness to step over the ball in the build-up to Aubameyang's goal.

Pedri - 7/10

Was the youngest player on the pitch but played with maturity and composure.

Adama Traore - 9/10

Napoli doubled up on the former Wolves speedster but they still could not handle him and he punished them with two assists.

Ferran Torres - 7/10

Fired three shots towards the Napoli goal on a busy night. Did well to open up space for the marauding Alba.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 9/10

Did brilliantly in his own penalty area to start the counter-attack from which Barca took the lead. Worked hard and held onto the ball well all night. Ended Napoli's hopes of a comeback with an emphatic finish into the top corner.

Barcelona Player Ratings Vs Napoli As 9/10 January Signings Shine In Europa League Rout

By Robert Summerscales

4 minutes ago

