How Will Reunion With Robert Lewandowski Affect Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang At Barcelona?

Robert Lewandowski and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are set to play together for the first time in eight years.

Aubameyang was filmed looking on awkwardly as Lewandowski was introduced to his new Barcelona teammates this week after completing a transfer from Bayern Munich.

They previously played together at Borussia Dortmund during the 2013/14 season and scored a combined total of 44 goals in all competitions - 28 for Lewandowski and 16 for Aubameyang.

Robert Lewandowski (left) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pictured in 2014

At Dortmund, Lewandowski and Aubameyang formed two-thirds of a formidable front three that also included Marco Reus.

Lewandowski was the main central striker, while Aubameyang and Reus were deployed out wide.

At the end of the 2013/14 season, Golden Boot winner Lewandowski moved to champions Bayern, allowing Aubameyang to move into the middle of Dortmund's attack.

Aubameyang has been used predominantly as a central striker ever since, scoring 230 club goals in the process.

The former Arsenal captain played almost all of his 1,092 La Liga minutes centrally last season, netting 11 goals.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his second goal in a 4-0 win for Barcelona at Real Madrid

Aubameyang scored 11 goals in 17 La Liga appearances last season

But Aubameyang will have to stand aside to accommodate Lewandowski.

There is no way Barcelona have signed arguably the best no.9 in world soccer to play him anywhere other than in his natural habitat.

Aubameyang has two roles at the Camp Nou from now on:

  1. Back-up (sub) to Lewandowski in the no.9 position.
  2. Support for Lewandowski from wide positions.
Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring against Dortmund on the day that Bayern Munich won the 2021/22 Bundesliga title

Lewandowski scored 153 goals in his final three seasons for Bayern Munich

How Will Reunion With Robert Lewandowski Affect Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang At Barcelona?

By Robert Summerscales22 minutes ago

