Where Would Man Utd Be In Table If Premier League Started When Ralf Rangnick Arrived?

Where Would Man United Be In Table If Premier League Started When Ralf Rangnick Arrived?

Ralf Rangnick is a man under the microscope right now but is he really doing that badly as Manchester United manager?

Interim manager Rangnick has been in the United dugout for 10 Premier League matches, having first taken charge of them against Crystal Palace on December 5.

United beat Palace 1-0 and have gone on to record further victories over Norwich, Burnley, Brentford and West Ham.

They have only lost once in the Premier League under Rangnick - against Wolves at Old Trafford - and have taken 19 points from his first 10 games in charge.

If you were to only count Premier League results from Rangnick's first weekend in the job onwards, United would actually be third in the table.

The only teams to win more points during the Premier League's Rangnick era have been Liverpool (23) and Manchester City (31).

Recently-crowned world champions Chelsea have taken five points fewer than Rangnick's United since December 4, while fellow top-four chasers Spurs have also only taken 14 points, although they have played just nine games in this period.

Team G W D L GF GA GD 1. Man City - 31pts 11 10 1 0 32 6 +26 2. Liverpool - 23pts 10 7 2 1 18 7 +11 3. Man Utd - 19pts 10 5 4 1 14 8 +6 4. West Ham - 17pts 11 5 2 4 19 16 +3 5. Arsenal - 16pts 8 5 1 2 17 5 +12 6. Wolves - 16pts 9 5 1 3 9 5 +4 7. Brighton - 14pts 9 3 5 1 12 8 +4 8. Chelsea - 14pts 10 3 5 2 15 12 +3 9. Spurs - 14pts 9 4 2 3 15 12 +3 10. Southampton - 14pts 10 3 5 2 17 17 0 11. Newcastle - 14pts 9 4 2 3 9 14 -5 12. Aston Villa - 11pts 9 3 2 4 12 13 -1 13. Palace - 10pts 10 2 4 4 13 15 -2 14. Leicester - 8pts 8 2 2 4 14 16 -2 15. Leeds - 8pts 9 2 2 5 14 26 -12 16. Brentford - 8pts 11 2 2 7 9 21 -12 17. Everton - 7pts 8 2 1 5 11 14 -3 18. Norwich - 7pts 10 2 1 7 6 22 -16 19. Burnley - 4pts 8 0 4 4 3 9 -6 20. Watford - 2pts 9 0 2 7 4 17 -13