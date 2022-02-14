Where Would Man Utd Be In Table If Premier League Started When Ralf Rangnick Arrived?

Skip to main content

Where Would Man United Be In Table If Premier League Started When Ralf Rangnick Arrived?

Ralf Rangnick is a man under the microscope right now but is he really doing that badly as Manchester United manager?

Interim manager Rangnick has been in the United dugout for 10 Premier League matches, having first taken charge of them against Crystal Palace on December 5.

United beat Palace 1-0 and have gone on to record further victories over Norwich, Burnley, Brentford and West Ham.

They have only lost once in the Premier League under Rangnick - against Wolves at Old Trafford - and have taken 19 points from his first 10 games in charge.

If you were to only count Premier League results from Rangnick's first weekend in the job onwards, United would actually be third in the table.

The only teams to win more points during the Premier League's Rangnick era have been Liverpool (23) and Manchester City (31).

Recently-crowned world champions Chelsea have taken five points fewer than Rangnick's United since December 4, while fellow top-four chasers Spurs have also only taken 14 points, although they have played just nine games in this period.

Premier League table based on results since December 4

TeamGWDLGFGAGD

1. Man City - 31pts

11

10

1

0

32

6

+26

2. Liverpool - 23pts

10

7

2

1

18

7

+11

3. Man Utd - 19pts

10

5

4

1

14

8

+6

4. West Ham - 17pts

11

5

2

4

19

16

+3

5. Arsenal - 16pts

8

5

1

2

17

5

+12

6. Wolves - 16pts

9

5

1

3

9

5

+4

7. Brighton - 14pts

9

3

5

1

12

8

+4

8. Chelsea - 14pts

10

3

5

2

15

12

+3

9. Spurs - 14pts

9

4

2

3

15

12

+3

10. Southampton - 14pts

10

3

5

2

17

17

0

11. Newcastle - 14pts

9

4

2

3

9

14

-5

12. Aston Villa - 11pts

9

3

2

4

12

13

-1

13. Palace - 10pts

10

2

4

4

13

15

-2

14. Leicester - 8pts

8

2

2

4

14

16

-2

15. Leeds - 8pts

9

2

2

5

14

26

-12

16. Brentford - 8pts

11

2

2

7

9

21

-12

17. Everton - 7pts

8

2

1

5

11

14

-3

18. Norwich - 7pts

10

2

1

7

6

22

-16

19. Burnley - 4pts

8

0

4

4

3

9

-6

20. Watford - 2pts

9

0

2

7

4

17

-13

Ralf Rangnick pictured encouraging his Man United players in their Premier League game at Burnley in February 2022

Ralf Rangnick has taken 19 points from his first 10 Premier League games as Man Utd's interim boss

