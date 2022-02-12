Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Is A Man Utd Player... But Which Country Might He Represent In Future?

Cristiano Ronaldo's son followed in his father's footsteps this week by signing for Manchester United.

Eleven-year-old Cristiano Jr was pictured posing with a 'Ronaldo 7' shirt after putting pen to paper to become an academy player at United.

Georgina Rodriguez, who has been in a relationship with Ronaldo Snr since 2016, posted snaps to Instagram showing United's new starlet sharing the special moment with his three siblings.

"Pursuing our dreams together. Mom loves you," wrote Rodriguez, who is the biological mother of Ronaldo's youngest daughter and is currently pregnant with twins.

Ronaldo Snr is only under contract at Old Trafford until June 2023. And it was reported earlier this week by the Daily Star that he could even move on this summer.

But his legacy at Old Trafford now has the opportunity to be carried deep into the future by his son.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured wearing Manchester United's iconic no.7 shirt

Cristiano Ronaldo and his 11-year-old son, Cristiano Jr, now both wear Man Utd's iconic no.7 shirt

Which country will Cristiano Ronaldo Jr play for?

If Cristiano Jr develops into half as good a player as his dad was at the peak of his powers, he is likely to play international football as well as at club level.

But who might he represent in the future? He could have plenty of options.

Portugal

Under FIFA rules, players can choose to represent the nation either of their biological parents were born in.

The identity of Cristiano Jr's surrogate mother is unknown, but his dad was famously born in Madeira, Portugal.

USA

Cristiano Jr was born in San Diego, California, making him eligible to represent the USMNT in future.

Spain

FIFA rules state that a player who lived in a nation for three or more years before the age of 10, can become eligible to represent that nation.

And Ronaldo Snr was a Real Madrid player for the first eight years of Cristiano Jr's life.

England

Similar to the way he gained future eligibility for Spain, Cristiano Jr could become eligible to represent England should he stay long enough.

But rather than three years - due to him being 10 when his dad rejoined United - Cristiano Jr would have to live in England for five years before being able to play for the Three Lions.

