2023 UEFA Nations League Finals Fixtures Confirmed: Spain To Face Italy In Enschede

The draw for the 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals was made in Nyon this week.

Spain were paired with Italy, while tournament hosts Holland will play Croatia in the other semi-final.

Holland vs Croatia will take place in Rotterdam on June 14 at Feyenoord's 51,117-capacity De Kuip stadium.

Spain and Italy will then meet 24 hours later at De Grolsch Veste in Enschede, home of FC Twente.

Both the final and third place play-off will be held on June 18.

Enschede will host the third-place game in the afternoon before the main event takes place in Rotterdam at night.

De Grolsch Veste will host two fixtures during the 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals IMAGO/Sports Press Photo/Daniela Porcelli

Holland was confirmed as the host nation in November at a UEFA Executive Committee meeting.

The Dutch national team qualified for the Finals by winning Group A4 ahead of Belgium, Poland and Wales.

Meanwhile, Italy finished ahead of Hungary, Germany and England to win Group A3, while Croatia were champions of Group A1, which also contained, Denmark, France and Austria.

Spain finished narrowly ahead of Portugal in Group A2.

2023 UEFA Nations League Finals Fixtures