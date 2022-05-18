Over 50,000 Frankfurt Fans Watch Europa League Final Screening In Home Stadium

When Eintracht Frankfurt beat West Ham to reach their first European final in 42 years, demand for tickets was overwhelming.

UEFA only gave Frankfurt and opponents Rangers around 9,000 tickets each for Wednesday's Seville showpiece at the 43,000-seater Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Despite these modest allocations, very few neutrals were in attendance at the final after fans from both sides did all they could to source one of the remaining 25,000 tickets.

As a result, nothing but blue Rangers jerseys and white Frankfurt shirts could be seen in the stands in Seville, making for a remarkable sight.

But what about the thousands of fans who had been unable to get a ticket?

Well, more than 50,000 of them filled Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park 1,800 miles from Seville.