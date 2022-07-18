AC Milan Renew Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Contract And Jersey Number Despite Long-Term Injury

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a new contract with AC Milan until the end of the 2022/23 season despite the 40-year-old looking set to miss half of it.

Ibrahimovic underwent knee surgery in May and may not play again this calendar year while he recovers.

But the Serie A champions decided to stick with their iconic frontman, while also announcing that he will remain in possession of the no.11 jersey.

A statement published by the club on Monday read: "The story continues.

"AC Milan is pleased to announce the renewal of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract until June 30, 2023. The Swedish forward will continue to wear the number 11 shirt."

Milan and Ibrahimovic also posted an image of the striker on Instagram along with the words: "The never-ending Zlatan. #ReadyToLeaveAMark #SempreMilan".

Ibrahimovic scored eight goals and provided three assists in 11 starts and 12 substitute appearances for Milan last season as they were crowned champions of Italy for the first time since in 11 years.

He had also been a member of Milan's title-winning class of 2011 before moving to Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, LA Galaxy and then back to the San Siro.