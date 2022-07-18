Skip to main content

AC Milan Renew Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Contract And Jersey Number Despite Long-Term Injury

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a new contract with AC Milan until the end of the 2022/23 season despite the 40-year-old looking set to miss half of it.

Ibrahimovic underwent knee surgery in May and may not play again this calendar year while he recovers.

But the Serie A champions decided to stick with their iconic frontman, while also announcing that he will remain in possession of the no.11 jersey.

A statement published by the club on Monday read: "The story continues.

"AC Milan is pleased to announce the renewal of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract until June 30, 2023. The Swedish forward will continue to wear the number 11 shirt."

Milan and Ibrahimovic also posted an image of the striker on Instagram along with the words: "The never-ending Zlatan. #ReadyToLeaveAMark #SempreMilan".

Ibrahimovic scored eight goals and provided three assists in 11 starts and 12 substitute appearances for Milan last season as they were crowned champions of Italy for the first time since in 11 years.

He had also been a member of Milan's title-winning class of 2011 before moving to Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, LA Galaxy and then back to the San Siro.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic pictured celebrating AC Milan's Serie A title triumph in May 2022

Zlatan Ibrahimovic pictured celebrating AC Milan's Serie A title triumph in May

Zlatan Ibrahimovic pictured celebrating AC Milan's Serie A title triumph in May 2022
News

AC Milan Renew Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Contract And Jersey Number Despite Long-Term Injury

By Robert Summerscales6 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag (right) and Lisandro Martinez pictured embracing after winning the Eredivisie title with Ajax in the 2021/22 season
News

Erik Ten Hag Admits Man United Needed More Fight After Signing "Butcher" Lisandro Martinez

By Robert Summerscales46 minutes ago
Robert Lewandowski pictured giving his first official interview as a Barcelona player
News

Robert Lewandowski Explains Motivation Behind Barcelona Move After Taking 25% Salary Cut

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Tiemoue Bakayoko pictured being searched by a policeman in Milan while another officer points her gun into the car the soccer star had been traveling in
Watch

Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko Held At Gunpoint By Italian Police In Case Of Mistaken Identity

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Gareth Bale pictured entering the field to make his MLS debut for LAFC in Nashville in July 2022
Watch

Gareth Bale Not Bothered By Nashville Boos As LAFC Newbie Makes Confident MLS Debut

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Lisandro Martinez pictured playing for Argentina in June 2022
News

Man Utd Agree Deal With Ajax To Make Lisandro Martinez Joint-7th Most Expensive Defender Ever

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Tottenham forward Harry Kane pictured during a pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich in 2019
Transfer Talk

Bayern Munich CEO Describes Tottenham Forward Harry Kane As "Dream Of The Future"

By Robert SummerscalesJul 17, 2022
Mason Mount pictured moments after scoring for Chelsea against Club America in Las Vegas in July 2022
Watch

Watch Mason Mount Score Wonder Goal To Win Chelsea's Las Vegas Friendly With Club America

By Robert SummerscalesJul 16, 2022
Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli pictured stretching in vain as he is beaten by a back-pass from Reece James for an own goal in Chelsea's friendly against Club America in Las Vegas
Watch

Watch Chelsea Defender Reece James Score Bizarre Own Goal Against Club America

By Robert SummerscalesJul 16, 2022