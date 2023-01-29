Skip to main content

AC Milan Thrashed Again As Sassuolo Score FIVE At San Siro

AC Milan 2-5 Sassuolo

AC Milan have lost three games in a row for the first time since September 2019 after being thrashed at home by Sassuolo on Sunday.

Gregoire Defrel and Davide Frattesi fired Sassuolo into a 2-0 lead inside 22 minutes before Olivier Giroud pulled one back.

Domenico Berardi, Armand Lauriente and Matheus Henrique then put the away side 5-1 ahead.

Divock Origi came off the bench to score his first goal of 2023 for Milan but celebrations were understandably muted.

Milan had not conceded five goals in a home league game since April 1997 when Juventus thrashed them 6-1.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A photo taken during Sassuolo's 5-2 win at AC Milan in January 2023

Sassuolo won 5-2 at AC Milan

Sunday's thrashing came just five days after Milan had lost 4-0 at Lazio.

They had never previously conceded at least four goals in two consecutive Serie A matches.

Milan have now gone six games without a win in all competitions.

They lost 3-0 to local rivals Inter in the Italian Super Cup on January 18.

That defeat followed back-to-back 2-2 draws in Serie A, against Lecce and Roma, either side of a 1-0 loss to Torino in the Coppa Italia.

In This Article (2)

AC Milan
AC Milan
Sassuolo
Sassuolo

A photo taken during Sassuolo's 5-2 win at AC Milan in January 2023
News

AC Milan Thrashed Again As Sassuolo Score FIVE At San Siro

By Robert Summerscales
Gusto Malo pictured in action for Lyon in December 2022
News

Chelsea Confirm SEVENTH January Signing As Malo Gusto Deal Takes Mid-Season Spend Close To £190m

By Robert Summerscales
Son Heung-min pictured celebrating his first of two goals during Tottenham's 3-0 win at Preston in January 2023
Watch

Son Heung-Min Scores Twice As Tottenham Beat Preston In FA Cup

By Robert Summerscales
Arnaut Danjuma pictured scoring his first goal for Tottenham in an FA Cup game against Preston in January 2023
Watch

Watch Arnaut Danjuma Score On Tottenham Debut

By Robert Summerscales
Fred pictured during Manchester United's FA Cup game against Middlesbrough in February 2022
Watch

Watch Fred Score Against Reading With Cheeky Backheel Flick

By Robert Summerscales
Casemiro pictured (right) after scoring for Manchester United in a 3-1 win over Reading in January 2023
Watch

Watch Casemiro Produce Two Fine Finishes As Man United Progress Past Reading In FA Cup

By Robert Summerscales
A photo taken inside the Kingdom Suite at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh
News

Where Is Cristiano Ronaldo Living In Saudi Arabia? Inside Al Nassr Forward's £250,000-Per-Month Base At Riyadh's Four Seasons Hotel

By Robert Summerscales
A photo of fireworks over MetLife Stadium in 2012
News

USA Wins Hosting Rights For Expanded 2024 Copa America Tournament

By Robert Summerscales
Nathan Ake pictured (right) scoring for Manchester City against Arsenal during a game in the fourth round of the 2022/23 FA Cup
Watch

Watch Nathan Ake Score Winner For Man City Against Arsenal With His First Ever FA Cup Goal

By Robert Summerscales