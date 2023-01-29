AC Milan Thrashed Again As Sassuolo Score FIVE At San Siro
AC Milan 2-5 Sassuolo
AC Milan have lost three games in a row for the first time since September 2019 after being thrashed at home by Sassuolo on Sunday.
Gregoire Defrel and Davide Frattesi fired Sassuolo into a 2-0 lead inside 22 minutes before Olivier Giroud pulled one back.
Domenico Berardi, Armand Lauriente and Matheus Henrique then put the away side 5-1 ahead.
Divock Origi came off the bench to score his first goal of 2023 for Milan but celebrations were understandably muted.
Milan had not conceded five goals in a home league game since April 1997 when Juventus thrashed them 6-1.
Read More
Sunday's thrashing came just five days after Milan had lost 4-0 at Lazio.
They had never previously conceded at least four goals in two consecutive Serie A matches.
Milan have now gone six games without a win in all competitions.
They lost 3-0 to local rivals Inter in the Italian Super Cup on January 18.
That defeat followed back-to-back 2-2 draws in Serie A, against Lecce and Roma, either side of a 1-0 loss to Torino in the Coppa Italia.