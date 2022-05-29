Skip to main content

Andy Robertson Slams Poor UEFA Organization After Liverpool Fans Tear Gassed At UCL Final

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has criticized UEFA for a poorly organized Champions League final which was marred by ugly scenes off the pitch.

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Paris on Saturday night to become champions of Europe for a record-extending 14th time.

The start of the game had been delayed by 36 minutes after UEFA cited "security issues" which it claimed was caused by fans arriving late and with fake tickets.

But multiple witnesses, including many journalists, blamed the chaos on a disastrous lack of organization, which led to compliant fans fearing for their safety.

Police used pepper spray and tear gas on supporters, many of whom had been doing their utmost to follow the substandard protocol that had been put in place.

Speaking after the game, Robertson also backed up claims that many legitimate ticket holders were incorrectly told they were in possession of fakes.

Robertson told Sky Sports: "Pretty much all of our families were affected, I think.

"Obviously my tickets had come through the club but somehow somebody told one of my mates that he had a fake ticket. I can assure you it definitely wasn't [fake].

"Then obviously the French police decide to throw tear gas on fans, on families and things like that."

The 2022 Champions League final had originally been due to take place in Moscow, but UEFA announced in February that it would be moving to Paris.

Robertson added: "It's not been well organized. You have to have some sympathy because it's kind of been thrown on Paris kind of last minute with all that's gone on in Russia and they had to change the venue.

"But as a UEFA competition, as the biggest game in world football, it should be organized a lot better.

"Delays like that shouldn't be happening and definitely the force that was used tonight by certain authorities shouldn't be happening either."

Andy Robertson pictured at the Stade de France after Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League final

Andy Robertson pictured at the Stade de France after Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Real Madrid

Liverpool issued a club statement on Saturday night. It read: "We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France.

"This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight.

"We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues."

Andy Robertson pictured at the Stade de France after Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League final
Andy Robertson Slams Poor UEFA Organization After Liverpool Fans Tear Gassed At UCL Final

