Antonio Conte's "One Leg" Harry Kane Joke Highlights Why Tottenham Star Is So Injury Prone

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has declared that Harry Kane is available to face Burnley on Wednesday despite suffering a slight injury at the weekend.

Kane was seen grimacing while holding his back late on in Saturday's 3-2 win at Manchester City.

The England captain was by far the best player on the pitch at the Etihad Stadium, scoring two of Tottenham's goals, as well as playing a significant role in the other.

Kane has been undroppable at Spurs ever since he burst onto the scene in his first full Premier League season in 2014/15.

For most of the last seven and a half years, he has been Tottenham's only central striker of significant stature.

He still is and he has also become their creator-in-chief in recent years - highlighted by the fact he was the Premier League's top assister last season, as well as winning the Golden Boot.

Conte made a joke about Kane's importance to the team ahead of their game at Burnley.

"Even if he has one leg, he has to play," Conte told BBC Sport, after admitting: "Harry had a hit on his back but he has to play."

Conte added: "He knows the importance he has to our team."

Harry Kane pictured holding his back during Tottenham's 3-2 win at Man City IMAGO/Mike Egerton

Of course Conte was joking when he said Kane would still play if he only had one leg.

But it was only a slight exaggeration. Kane has played for Tottenham while injured plenty of times, under multiple managers.

He has also been rushed to return from back, hamstring, ankle and knee issues because he is so vital to Spurs.

While players in other positions are rested and rotated, Kane is always the first name on the teamsheet. Not just because he is Tottenham's best player, but because he is their one and only number nine.

Some may say that Conte would be crazy to rest Kane right now. After a slow start to the season, he has exploded into top form in recent weeks.

But Conte still must be careful.

Kane has yet to miss a game through injury or illness this season, but in the previous five campaigns various physical complaints ruled him out of 56 matches in total.

Wednesday's trip to Burnley begins a run of seven games in 25 days. If during that run there is an opportunity to give Kane less than 90 minutes, Conte would be wise to take it.