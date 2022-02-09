Conte Says Eriksen Returning To Spurs Could Suit Everyone

Skip to main content

Antonio Conte Says Christian Eriksen Returning To Tottenham Could Suit Everyone

Antonio Conte has admitted that he would be very open to the idea of Tottenham Hotspur re-signing Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen left Spurs in January 2020 when Conte took him to Inter Milan, where the Danish playmaker became a Serie A champion 18 months later.

But Eriksen's Inter contract was terminated late last year.

Italian rules dictated that he could no longer play in Serie A due to having an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator fitted following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Eriksen, 29, recently joined Brentford, but only until the end of the season when a Spurs reunion may well be on the cards.

Antonio Conte pictured in conversation with Christian Eriksen when both were at Inter Milan in 2020

Conte suggested that a return for Eriksen could suit everyone as he told BBC Sport it would be "a good opportunity for him, for me and for the club".

The Italian added: "I'm the first person to be happy to see him again on the pitch because we spent a really good time at Inter Milan together.

"We won the league, we spent two important seasons together. I wish him all the best for the future. And you don't know what will happen."

Eriksen scored 69 Tottenham goals in 305 appearances between 2013 and 2020.

He has yet to make his debut for Brentford.

