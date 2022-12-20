Incredible Images As Argentina Players Return To Buenos Aires With The World Cup Trophy

The World Cup trophy arrived in Argentina in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi was in charge of carrying the trophy off the plane after he and his victorious teammates landed in Buenos Aires.

Lionel Messi pictured carrying the World Cup trophy off an airplane in Buenos Aires less than 48 hours after he and his Argentina teammates beat France in the final of Qatar 2022 IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Virginia Chaile

The players then traveled across the city in an open-top bus, passing hundreds of thousands of fans still in full party mood following Sunday's victory over France in the final of Qatar 2022.

Messi sat at the back of the top deck on a raised platform alongside Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolas Otamendi, Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria.

Those five players were involved in a scary moment as they were forced to duck to avoid a collision that could have resulted in a serious injury.

After hours of celebrating with their supporters, the players checked in to a hotel for some rest.

Messi was again in charge of keeping hold of the World Cup trophy.