Arsene Wenger Returns To Emirates Stadium To Watch Arsenal Beat West Ham

Arsenal 3-1 West Ham

Arsene Wenger was among the crowd at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day to watch Arsenal come from behind to beat West Ham.

It was Wenger's first public appearance at the Emirates since he stood down as Arsenal manager in 2018.

Second-half goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Edward Nketiah gave Wenger and the rest of the home supporters plenty to cheer.

A Said Benrahma penalty kick had earlier fired the Hammers in front on 27 minutes.

Wenger appeared on the big screen moments after Martinelli's goal.

"There's only one Arsene Wenger," chanted the Arsenal fans in response.

Wenger is the manager who was behind all three of Arsenal's Premier League title wins - in 1998, 2002 and 2004.

But Arsenal are hoping that 2023 will be the year that sees them win their first EPL title without Wenger in charge.

Three points against West Ham was a significant step in the right direction.

It saw the Gunners move seven points clear at the top of the table, although Manchester City can cut that lead to five points by winning at Leeds on Wednesday.