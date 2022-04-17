Skip to main content

Nikola Vlasic In Tears After Seeing Ashley Westwood's Horrific Ankle Injury

Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood suffered a horrific freak ankle injury during Sunday's Premier League game at West Ham.

Westwood slid to the ground to play a pass to a teammate, before West Ham midfielder Nikola Vlasic fell over him.

There was no hint of a foul by either player so the game continued for four seconds before referee Paul Tierney realized Westwood had been seriously injured.

Vlasic then turned to face Westwood and was visibly shook by what he saw.

West Ham's Nikola Vlasic falls over Ashley Westwood as the Burnley midfielder suffers a serious ankle injury

West Ham's Nikola Vlasic fell over Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood

Nikola Vlasic (center) is consoled by Declan Rice (left) and Maxwel Cornet after being involved in Ashley Westwood's freak ankle injury

Vlasic (center) was consoled by Declan Rice (left) and Maxwel Cornet after breaking into tears at the sight of Westwood's injury

Westwood's ankle had got caught in the turf and turned at an unnatural angle.

The match was then paused while Westwood was treated by medical staff before being taken to hospital.

Multiple players looked distressed by Westwood's condition. None more so than Vlasic, who had to be comforted by players from both teams.

Westwood will almost certainly now miss the rest of the season in a blow to Burnley's hopes of avoiding relegation.

Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood is taken away on a stretcher after suffering a serious ankle injury

Westwood was taken away from the field on a stretcher before going to hospital

Nikola Vlasic (center) is consoled by Declan Rice (left) and Maxwel Cornet after being involved in Ashley Westwood's freak ankle injury during West Ham's Premier League game against Burnley
Nikola Vlasic In Tears After Seeing Ashley Westwood's Horrific Ankle Injury

