Barcelona Concede Three Penalties In One Game... But Still Win

Barcelona won their seventh consecutive game in La Liga on Sunday but they did it the hard way.

Substitute Luuk de Jong scored the winner in second-half stoppage time to seal a 3-2 victory over Levante, who had been awarded three penalties during the match.

Levante's three penalties were all taken by different players.

Jose Luis Morales scored the first on 52 minutes, sending goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen the wrong way, after Dani Alves had fouled Son.

Morales looked relieved after converting from 12 yards, as he had had failed to score from his last three penalty attempts in La Liga.

That made it 1-0 and it should have been 2-0 three minutes later when Levante were awarded another penalty - this time against Eric Garcia for handball.

But Morales passed on the responsibility to Roger and his shot was saved by Ter Stegen.

To rub salt into Levante wounds, Barca equalized just before the hour-mark when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed home from an Ousmane Dembele cross to score his 10th goal for the club.

Pedri then completed the turnaround to put Barca 2-1 up on 63 minutes, moments after coming on as a sub.

But another penalty was lurking around the bend.

Clement Lenglet gave it away by tripping Daniel Gomez. Gonzalo Melero scored it and the game was level again on 83 minutes.

Despite his side chasing a winning goal, Barca manager Xavi Hernandez withdrew Aubameyang from the action.

This proved to be another wise substitution.

Replacement De Jong latched onto a Jordi Alba cross at the death to head Barca to victory and send them back up to second place in the table.

Luuk de Jong celebrates scoring an added-time winner to help Barcelona beat Levante in April 2022

Luuk de Jong celebrates scoring an added-time winner to help Barcelona beat Levante

Luuk de Jong celebrates scoring an added-time winner to help Barcelona beat Levante in April 2022
News

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
