Bayern Munich Win 31st Bundesliga Title To Continue Incredible Record Of Domination

Bayern Munich secured their 10th consecutive Bundesliga title by beating challengers Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

A 3-1 win - which came courtesy of goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala - left Bayern 12 points clear at the top with just three rounds of games left.

Former Arsenal winger Gnabry got the party started for Bayern.

Leon Goretzka won a header from a corner and cushioned the ball towards Gnabry, who controlled it using his thigh before pinging a volley high into the net.

Lewandowski is the leading scoring in the Bundesliga for the fifth season in a row and he got his customary goal to make it 2-0.

Joshua Kimmich pinched the ball from Marco Reus, before Thomas Muller slid a pass to Lewandowski and the Polish striker finished clinically.

Dortmund pulled a goal back in the second half when Emre Can converted a penalty kick after after Kimmich had fouled Reus.

But Dortmund could not prevent or even delay yet another Bayern coronation as teenager Musiala wrapped up the victory with his ninth goal of the season.

Dortmund are the second most successful club in Bundesliga history but they are now 26 titles behind Bayern, who have won it 31 times since their first triumph in 1969.