UEFA Women's Euro 2022: Best Photos From England's History-Making Win Over Germany

Sarina Wiegman's class of 2022 made history on Sunday by becoming the first England team to win a major women's tournament.

England beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in the final of UEFA Women's Euro 2022.

Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly scored for the Lionesses, either side of a Lina Magull goal for the eight-time champions.

The drama was witnessed by a crowd of 87,192 fans at London's Wembley Stadium.

That figure set a new record for the biggest ever attendance at a match in a UEFA-organized international tournament.

The previous record had been set at the men's final of Euro 1964 when 79,115 spectators witnessed Spain's 2-1 win over the Soviet Union at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

England's victory sparked wild celebrations at Wembley and across the rest of the country.

Check out some of the best photos from what was a landmark day in British sports.

Women's Euro 2022 Final

Twelves of the best photos from the final of UEFA Women's Euro 2022
imago1013552076h
12
Gallery
12 Images

England coach Sarina Wiegman pictured (right) staying calm while her players celebrate Chloe Kelly's goal against Germany in the final of Euro 2022
