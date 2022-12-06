Brazil Dance Into World Cup Quarter-Finals After Neymar Returns In Big Win Over South Korea

Brazil produced the most scintillating 45 minutes of the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far as they thrashed South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16 on Monday.

A breathtaking display of attacking soccer saw the tournament favorites move into a 4-0 lead before half-time.

Vinicius Junior got the party started with a cool chip on seven minutes following an assist by Neymar, who was returning after missing Brazil's previous two games with an ankle injury.

Neymar scored himself six minutes later by converting a penalty won by Richarlison.

Brazil's third goal was scored by Richarlison at the end of a stylish team move that included the Tottenham striker juggling with the ball on his head.

Vinicius then set up West Ham's Lucas Paqueta to volley in goal no.4 on 36 minutes.

Brazil celebrated each of their goals by performing a team dance. Coach Tite even threw some shapes after Richarlison's stunning strike.

Brazil manager Tite pictured dancing with some of his players after a goal by Richarlison against South Korea IMAGO/PA Images/Peter Byrne

South Korea improved after the half-time interval and won the second 45 minutes 1-0 courtesy of a brilliant long-range goal from substitute Seung-Ho Paik.

Brazil made five substitutions during the second half, including bringing on third-choice goalkeeper Weverton for the final 10 minutes.

Consequently, Brazil became the first team in World Cup history to give game time to 26 different players at one tournament.

Brazil will meet Croatia in the first quarter-final on Friday.

Croatia overcame Japan in a penalty shootout earlier on Monday following a 1-1 draw at Al Janoub Stadium.