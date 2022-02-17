Brenden Aaronson Bursts With Pride After First UCL Assist Against Bayern Munich

Brenden Aaronson Bursts With Pride After First Champions League Assist Against Bayern Munich

Brenden Aaronson produced one of the best performances of his fledgling career in his highest-profile game yet on Wednesday night.

The 21-year-old USMNT playmaker capped a brilliant Champions League display for RB Salzburg with an assist in their 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich.

Aaronson, who joined Salzburg from Philadelphia Union last year, set up Chukwubuike Adamu to give his side a shock lead in the last 16 first leg.

The assist was perhaps a little lucky as it seemed as though Aaronson miscontrolled Karim Adeyemi's pass perfectly into Adamu's path.

If deliberate, it was one of the most stylish and ingenious passes ever witnessed on the Champions League stage.

Whether he meant it or not is largely irrelevant because Aaronson was a thorn in Bayern's side all night.

He made five key passes - more than any other player on the pitch - and was unlucky not to be on the winning team.

Bayern snatched an equalizer in the 90th minute through Kingsley Coman, but despite the late setback Aaronson was bursting with pride as he spoke to CBS after the game.

He said: "It's a dream come true to play on the biggest stage and to get a result like that... it's amazing."

Brenden Aaronson had an excellent game as RB Salzburg went toe-to-toe with Bayern Munich IMAGO/David Geieregger

Aaronson was singled out for praise by France legend Thierry Henry in the CBS studio.

Discussing his personal performance, the young American said: "My role as a 10 is always to play between the lines.

"If I can pick up the ball and try to find the final pass, that is what you do as a number 10, getting assists and also shooting tonight. That's what I was trying to do."

On the team's performance, he added: "We got the ball in behind and we countered really well.

"We were great like that tonight and we have got to continue to do that.

"Bayern are a tough team to play against when they have the ball so we are going to continue to work on it and be ready for the next leg."

Salzburg's average age against Bayern was just 23 and Aaronson said: "It's great. There are so many young guys.

"There is so much talent, it's crazy. We have just got to push on and keep developing."

The year 2022 could be a big one for Aaronson, who is expected to play a major role for the USA at the FIFA World Cup.

His international record to date reads as 18 caps and five goals.