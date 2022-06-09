Skip to main content

How Chile Could Replace Ecuador At 2022 FIFA World Cup All Because Of Byron Castillo

The Ecuadorian national team are at risk of being disqualified from the FIFA World Cup less than six months before it starts.

Ecuador booked their place at Qatar 2022 by finishing fourth in CONMEBOL's 10-team qualifying group.

But Chile, who finished seventh, could be set to take their place in the tournament.

Ecuador's fate will soon be decided by FIFA after it began disciplinary proceedings last month following a complaint from Chile.

It was alleged that Ecuador had fielded an ineligible player in Byron Castillo.

Castillo played in eight of Ecuador's 18 qualifying matches, but it is alleged that he did so under a fake birth certificate because he was actually born in Colombia.

Byron Castillo (left) pictured playing for Ecuador against Chile in a World Cup qualifier for Qatar 2022

If this is found to be true, a precedent has already been set.

In 2016, FIFA sanctioned Bolivia for fielding an ineligible player after Nelson Cabrera featured in qualifiers against Peru and Chile.

The results of those games were changed by FIFA as Peru and Chile were awarded 3-0 wins by default.

If Ecuador were handed the same punishment and their eight CONMEBOL qualifying games involving Castillo were recorded as 3-0 defeats then Chile would rise from seventh place to fourth based on the amended results.

So should Ecuador be removed from the World Cup, Chile are the most likely team to replace them.

However, Italy are said to be hopeful that they could be the team to fill the potential void - as the highest-ranked national side that failed to qualify for Qatar 2022.

Ecuador were drawn in World Cup Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Senegal and Holland.

The winners of Group A are due to play the runner-up from Group B and vice versa in the first knockout round.

Group B is comprised of the USMNT, England, Wales and Iran.

