John Herdman Says Canada's Next Mission Is To "F" Croatia After Proud But Pointless Battle With Belgium

Canada manager John Herdman declared himself "proud" of how his team performed in their World Cup opener against Belgium.

Herdman's side had 13 more shots than Belgium but they ultimately fell to a 1-0 defeat.

The loss left Canada pointless and bottom of Group F, after Croatia and Morocco had played out a 0-0 draw earlier in the day.

Canada's next group game is against 2018 finalists Croatia on Sunday.

Herdman believes that his side will be ready to "F" Luke Modric and Co.

Canada manager John Herdman pictured on the touchline during his side's 1-0 loss to Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

"I'm proud of the performance but you need to take three points in your first game," said Herdman in a live television interview shown by BBC Sport.

"We had an opportunity tonight to be top of the group. That was the mission. We missed it but I'm proud of the performance.

"Those lads put a shift in. They showed that they can live on this stage. They made the fans proud and made them feel like they belong here. That was important for us."

Herdman had gathered his players in a circle in the center of the field moments after the final whistle, before taking them on a lap of honor.

When asked what he had said to them, he responded: "I just showed them the stats. I showed them they belong here. I told them they belong here. And we're gonna go and F Croatia! That's as simple as it gets. That's our next mission now.

"I told them that I lost my first game at the London 2012 Olympics [as manager of the Canadian women's team] and we went on to win our first medal in 86 years. So it's how we respond now.

"With that belief and if we keep the brotherhood tight we've got a chance."

John Herdman Says Canada's Next Mission Is To "F" Croatia After Proud But Pointless Battle With Belgium

