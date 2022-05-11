Skip to main content

Celtic Crowned Scottish Champions For 10th Time In 11 Seasons

Celtic have been crowned as champions of Scotland for the 10th time in 11 seasons.

After losing out to Steven Gerrard's unbeaten Invincibles in the 2020/21 campaign, Celtic reclaimed their throne with a game to spare on Wednesday.

In truth the title race was over before Wednesday, such was the difference between the Glasgow rivals in terms of goal difference.

But Celtic went in their game at Dundee United knowing that a draw or win would make it mathematically impossible for Rangers to catch them.

A 1-1 draw was what they got after Dundee United's Dylan Levitt canceled out an opening goal from Georgios Giakoumakis at Tannadice Park.

There were some celebrations at the final whistle, but the main party will take place at Parkhead on Saturday.

Celtic fans pictured at Dundee United on the day their side clinched the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership title

Celtic fans pictured at Dundee United on the day their side clinched the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership title

Celtic host Motherwell at the weekend when they will lift the trophy that their neighbors have been keeping warm for the past 12 months.

Rangers now only lead Celtic by three titles.

This was the 52nd occasion that Celtic had been champions of Scotland.

Rangers have won 55 top division league titles, including one which they shared with 

Dumbarton in 1891.

Celtic fans pictured at Dundee United on the day their side clinched the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership title
News

Celtic Crowned Scottish Champions For 10th Time In 11 Seasons

By Robert Summerscales2 minutes ago
Kevin De Bruyne holds up three fingers after scoring his first hat-trick for Manchester City in May 2022
Watch

Watch Kevin De Bruyne Score His First Man City Hat-Trick (All With His Left Foot) At Wolves

By Robert Summerscales16 minutes ago
Ajax's players pictured celebrating during their victory over Heerenveen in May 2022
News

Incoming Man United Boss Erik Ten Hag Wins His Sixth Trophy As Ajax Clinch Eredivisie Title

By Robert Summerscales29 minutes ago
James Rodriguez pictured wearing the Colombian flag around his shoulders while lifting the Champions League trophy as a Real Madrid player in 2017
News

James Rodriguez Wants Liverpool To Beat Real Madrid In Champions League Final

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
A picture of the top of the Premier League trophy in 2022
News

How Premier League Title Could Be Decided By Man City Vs Liverpool Play-Off In Week 39

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Erling Haaland (right) pictured in action for Borussia Dortmund against Manchester City in April 2021
News

Erling Haaland's Record Against English Teams Ahead Of Move To Manchester City

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
The UEFA Champions League trophy is pictured on display at the group stage draw ceremony in August 2019
News

All Teams That Have Qualified For The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League

By Robert Summerscales10 hours ago
Sadio Mane (left) celebrates after scoring Liverpool's winning goal in a 2-1 victory at Aston Villa in May 2022
Watch

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool: Watch Goals From Joel Matip And Sadio Mane Keep EPL Title Race Alive

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho (left) pictured in battle against Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho in May 2022
News

Fabinho Gives Liverpool Injury Scare As Midfielder Limps Off At Aston Villa

By Robert SummerscalesMay 10, 2022