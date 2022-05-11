Celtic Crowned Scottish Champions For 10th Time In 11 Seasons

Celtic have been crowned as champions of Scotland for the 10th time in 11 seasons.

After losing out to Steven Gerrard's unbeaten Invincibles in the 2020/21 campaign, Celtic reclaimed their throne with a game to spare on Wednesday.

In truth the title race was over before Wednesday, such was the difference between the Glasgow rivals in terms of goal difference.

But Celtic went in their game at Dundee United knowing that a draw or win would make it mathematically impossible for Rangers to catch them.

A 1-1 draw was what they got after Dundee United's Dylan Levitt canceled out an opening goal from Georgios Giakoumakis at Tannadice Park.

There were some celebrations at the final whistle, but the main party will take place at Parkhead on Saturday.

Celtic fans pictured at Dundee United on the day their side clinched the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership title IMAGO/Action Plus/Vagelis Georgariou

Celtic host Motherwell at the weekend when they will lift the trophy that their neighbors have been keeping warm for the past 12 months.

Rangers now only lead Celtic by three titles.

This was the 52nd occasion that Celtic had been champions of Scotland.

Rangers have won 55 top division league titles, including one which they shared with

Dumbarton in 1891.