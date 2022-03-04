Skip to main content

Hansjorg Wyss Driven To Buy Chelsea By Lack Of Respect For Roman Abramovich, Says Journalist

The journalist who broke the news of Hansjorg Wyss being interested in buying Chelsea FC has explained what he believes the Swiss billionaire's motivation is.

Nicholas Imfeld interviewed Wyss last week for Blick.

The main topic of discussion was Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but Wyss also revealed to Imfeld that he had been offered the chance to buy Chelsea FC.

Current Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is looking to sell the club, amid suggestions he could face sanctions as part of the UK government's clampdown on wealthy individuals with links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich has denied allegations that he is close to Putin.

But Wyss told Blick and Imfeld last week: "Abramovich is one of Putin's closest advisers and friends. Like all other oligarchs, he is also in a panic.

"Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly.

"I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich."

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is looking to sell the club he has controlled since 2003

It has since been reported by The Guardian that Wyss and Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly are confident of buying Chelsea as part of a consortium.

But why does 86-year-old Wyss want to buy Chelsea FC?

Journalist Imfeld posted a thread of tweets on Thursday, in which he claimed that Wyss is not a big soccer fan, but is even less of an Abramovich fan.

Imfeld wrote: "Some background on Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss for my British friends. He certainly likes sports but has not had a great affinity for football. The fact that he could now be involved in a takeover of Chelsea comes as something of a surprise.

"On the other hand, Mr Wyss is a true westerner by heart. If it would be on him, neutral Switzerland would position itself even more clear in the political West. I think that plays a real role here. Wyss is driven by ideology. He sees Russian oligarch Abramovich with apparent contacts to Putin, who is currently waging a war in Ukraine. 

"Having the chance now to rid Chelsea of such a person, for whom Wyss doesn't have much respect, drives him.

"What does this mean for Chelsea? Wyss is in this aspect a typical Swiss. Cautious, humble, acting with prudence. He won't see Chelsea as his toy and open his wallet. 

"It's certainly not in the identity of Wyss to 'buy' the Champions League. Keep in mind though that it's not him alone bidding for Chelsea."

Abramovich confirmed that he had "taken the decision to sell" Chelsea Football Club on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old bought Chelsea in 2003 and has since loaned the club around £1.5billion.

But in his statement, published on Chelsea's official website, Abramovich said that he "will not be asking for any loans to be repaid."

He also vowed to pass on "all net proceeds" from the sale to a new charitable foundation to help "all victims of the war in Ukraine".

This was the first time that Abramovich had publicly addressed the ongoing war in Ukraine since Russian president Putin launched an invasion.

