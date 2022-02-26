Skip to main content

Daughter Of Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Shares Anti-Putin Message

The daughter of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has shared a post insisting that Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is not supported by the majority of Russians.

Sofia Abramovich posted a message to her 41,000 Instagram followers which read: "The biggest and most successful lie of the Kremlin's propaganda is that most Russians stand with Putin".

Twenty-seven-year-old Sofia spends much of her time in London and has previously been pictured alongside her billionaire father at Stamford Bridge.

An Instagram message shared by Sofia Abramovich reads: "The biggest and most successful lie of the Kremlin's propaganda is that most Russians stand with Putin"

This post was shared on Instagram by the daughter of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

But the Chelsea owner himself has not been seen at his club's stadium on a regular basis in recent years.

He withdrew his application for a British Tier 1 investor visa in 2018 with tensions between London and Moscow making the process more difficult for powerful Russians.

Mr Abramovich has since gained European Union citizenship in Portugal.

He strongly denies suggestions that he has links to the Kremlin. But, as reported by BBC News, Abramovich was named by British members of parliament on Tuesday as being one of 35 oligarchs that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had called "key enablers" of Putin's "kleptocracy".

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, British prime minister Boris Johnson has instigated sanctions against multiple individuals, but Abramovich is not known to one of them.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admitted in the build-up to his side's EFL Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday that the uncertainty surrounding Abramovich and his ownership of the club is worrying.

Roman Abramovich pictured with his daughter Sofia at Stamford Bridge in 2016

Roman Abramovich pictured with his daughter Sofia at Stamford Bridge in 2016

"I am aware of all these scenarios and I am aware of all these discussions," said Tuchel, as quoted by Yahoo Sport.

"At the moment I would love to take my right not to comment until there is a decision made.

"But we are aware of it and it's like distracting us, it's worrying us.

"To a certain degree I can understand it, to a certain degree I can understand the opinions and the critical opinions towards the club and towards us, who in the end represent the club.

"I can understand. We cannot fully free ourselves from it. Maybe people also understand that we, myself as a coach or the players, don't have an insight into what is really going on.

"Like I said, it's clouding our minds. It's clouding our excitement towards the final and it brings huge uncertainty, much more to all people and families who are actually in the moment more involved than us.

"Our best wishes, regards and thoughts are obviously with them, which is absolutely most important.

"Still there are so many uncertainties around the situation of our club and of the situation in the UK with scenarios like this that it makes no sense if I comment on it.

“We are aware of it, we have maybe not as much inside information than you might think. And in the very end, don’t understand me wrong, I think it is also the right from the team and from the staff, and I include myself maybe to the team, to not be political, to do sports and to focus on sports.

"Not because we are hiding. The situation is, like I said, clear. It is horrible, there is no doubt about it. That's pretty much it."

According to Bloomberg, potential takeover offers for Chelsea are being prepared by multiple sports investors and private equity firms.

Roman Abramovich pictured with his daughter Sofia at Stamford Bridge in 2016
News

Daughter Of Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Shares Anti-Putin Message

By Robert Summerscales
43 seconds ago
Christian Eriksen shirts with the number 21 are seen on sale at Brentford's club shop in 2022
News

Brentford Boss Confirms Christian Eriksen Will Make Debut Against Newcastle

By Robert Summerscales
1 hour ago
Caoimhin Kelleher pictured saving a penalty in Liverpool's shootout win over Leicester in the 2021/22 EFL Cup quarter-finals
News

EFL Cup Final Preview: Chelsea Vs Liverpool Injury News, Form & Score Prediction

By Robert Summerscales
2 hours ago
A scoreboard reads 'Vitesse 1, Tottenham 0' during the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage in 2021
News

Europa Conference League Draw Sees AS Roma Face Tottenham's Conquerers In Last 16

By Robert Summerscales
11 hours ago
A general view of the Stade de France before the final of Euro 2016
News

Kremlin Responds After UEFA Moves Champions League Final From Russia To France

By Robert Summerscales
11 hours ago
UEFA Europa League match balls from the 2021/22 season
News

Europa League Last 16 Draw Hands Barcelona Another Tough Test As West Ham Face Sevilla

By Robert Summerscales
12 hours ago
Neymar pictured in action for Barcelona against Real Madrid in 2016
News

Neymar Explains Why He "Quit" Real Madrid 11 Years Before Signing For Barcelona

By Robert Summerscales
22 hours ago
Xavi Hernandez pictured gesturing from the touchline during Barcelona's 4-2 win at Napoli in the 2021/22 Europa League
News

Barcelona Are Not Europa League Favorites, Says Xavi But Bookmakers Disagree

By Robert Summerscales
23 hours ago
Alexandre Lacazette screams with delight as he celebrates Arsenal's winning goal against Wolves in February 2022
Watch

Alexandre Lacazette Told Mid-Interview That His Dramatic Winner Vs Wolves Was An Own Goal

By Robert Summerscales
23 hours ago