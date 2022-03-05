Skip to main content

Reece James Joins Elite List Of English Players With 5+ Goals & Assists As Chelsea Beat Burnley

Reece James missed 16 games after suffering a hamstring injury in December but his statistics for Chelsea this season are still very impressive.

A dominant performance in Chelsea's 4-0 win at Burnley on Saturday saw the England right-back claim a goal and an assist.

James showed off his close control as he turned Dwight McNeil inside out before firing Chelsea into the lead at Turf Moor.

After Kai Havertz had doubled Chelsea's advantage, James provided a low cross for the German to score again.

Chelsea right-back Reece James celebrates scoring against Burnley in March 2022

Christian Pulisic then added a fourth goal to seal an impressive victory for the Blues.

James has now scored five goals in the Premier League this season and added six assists.

He has joined an elite list of English players who have registered at least five goals and five assists in the Premier League this season.

James is the only defender on the list, with the other two players being Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount (7 goals, 6 assists) and West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen (8 goals, 8 assists).

