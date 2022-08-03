Skip to main content

Chelsea Sign MLS Record-Breaker Gabriel Slonina

Chelsea have signed record-breaking American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire.

It was announced on Tuesday that Slonina had signed a six-year contract with the two-time Champions League winners but will be loaned back to Chicago until January 2023.

The 18-year-old is Chicago's no.1 keeper after making his Major League Soccer debut in August last year.

Slonina was aged just 17 years and 81 days when he made his MLS bow, making him the youngest keeper in the league's history.

Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina pictured in MLS action for Chicago Fire against Orlando City in April 2022

Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina pictured in MLS action for Chicago Fire against Orlando City in April 2022

He also holds Chicago's club record as their youngest ever signing, having penned a professional contract in 2019 at the age of 14.

Born in Addison, Illinois, Slonina is set become the third player from the United States to play for Chelsea after Matt Miazga and Christian Pulisic.

He endeared himself to Chelsea fans on Twitter this week when he proclaimed: "It's a privilege to wear the badge of the best side in London. Thank you to all the fans for the warm welcome. Can't wait to get started."

Slonina is unlikely to be Chelsea's no.1 anytime soon but he could be first understudy to Edouard Mendy should Kepa Arrizabalaga leave Stamford Bridge.

Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina pictured in MLS action for Chicago Fire against Orlando City in April 2022
News

Chelsea Sign MLS Record-Breaker Gabriel Slonina

By Robert Summerscales17 seconds ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano in July 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag Criticizes Cristiano Ronaldo For Pre-Season Walk-Out

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Dean Henderson pictured during Manchester United's FA Cup defeat by Middlesbrough in February 2022
News

Dean Henderson Had A Bright Future At Manchester United But He May Have Blown It

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Players from Crystal Palace and Chelsea pictured taking a knee before their Premier League match in February 2022
News

Premier League Captains Vote To Stop Taking The Knee Before Every Game

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pictured on the touchline during his side's 4-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in 2021
Watch

Arsenal Documentary Exposes Mikel Arteta's Unusual Anfield Tactic That Did Not Work

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Mo Salah pictured lifting up his Golden Boot award after scoring the joint-most goals in the 2021/22 EPL season
Features

Mo Salah Is Probably The World's Best Player In His Position... But What Position Is That?

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Man United's game with Crystal Palace in December 2021
News

Cristiano Ronaldo And Harry Maguire Were Most Abused EPL Players On Twitter Last Season

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Joel Ideho pictured playing for Arsenal's Under 21s in an EFL Trophy game against Wigan Athletic in January 2022
Watch

Watch Teenage Arsenal Winger Joel Ideho Score From Near Halfway Line In Pre-Season Friendly

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Sergio Aguero pictured hosting a live stream on his Twitch channel during the 2022 Community Shield game between Liverpool and Manchester City
News

Sergio Aguero Reacts To Erling Haaland Debut And Man City's "Strange" Sale Of Raheem Sterling

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago