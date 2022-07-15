Christian Eriksen: Manchester United Sign Creative Genius And EPL Great

Manchester United have signed Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old has penned a contract at Old Trafford until June 2025.

Eriksen's short-term deal with Brentford expired last month and the west London club had been very keen for him to extend his stay.

Tottenham also showed interest in re-signing Eriksen before eventually deciding to focus on other targets.

"Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started," Eriksen told his new team's official website on Friday. "I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling."

Eriksen arrives at United already a Premier League great and one of the most creative players in the competition's history.

Christian Eriksen's Premier League Stats

Eriksen spent six and a half seasons at Tottenham between 2013 and 2020, before returning to England for an 11-game spell at Brentford in January.

He contributed one goal and four assists for Brentford, adding to the 51 goals and 62 assists he provided for Spurs in 226 EPL appearances.

Eriksen's overall tally of 66 Premier League assists places him 16th on the competition's all-time list of providers.

Only five non-British players have made more EPL assists than Eriksen - Cesc Fabregas (111), Dennis Bergkamp (102), David Silva (93), Kevin De Bruyne (86) and Thierry Henry (74).

Kevin De Bruyne (right) is one of only of only five non-British players to have produced more EPL assists than Christian Eriksen IMAGO/Paul Marriott

Most Assists In Premier League History

1. Ryan Giggs - 162

2. Cesc Fabregas - 111

3. Wayne Rooney - 103

4. Frank Lampard - 102

5. Dennis Bergkamp - 94

6. David Silva - 93

7. Steven Gerrard - 92

=8. Kevin De Bruyne - 86

=8. James Milner - 86

10. David Beckham - 80

11. Teddy Sheringham - 76

12. Thierry Henry - 74

13. Andrew Cole - 73

14. Ashley Young - 71

15. Darren Anderton - 68

16. Christian Eriksen - 66

=17. Gareth Barry - 64

=17. Alan Shearer - 64

19. Matthew Le Tissier - 63

20. Nolberto Solano - 62

Eriksen has assisted 66 Premier League goals for former clubs Tottenham and Brentford IMAGO/Focus Images/Mark D Fuller

Eriksen's move to United is his second free transfer of 2022.

He joined Brentford at the start of the year after his contract with Inter Milan had been terminated by mutual consent last December.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark in June 2021 and was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) as part of his treatment.

Italian rules dictate that players fitted with an ICD cannot play in Serie A.