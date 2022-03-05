Skip to main content

Christian Eriksen Match Stats After Brentford Star's First Premier League Start In 773 Days

Christian Eriksen started a Premier League match for the first time since January 2020 on Saturday as he lined up for Brentford against Norwich City.

Coincidently, Eriksen's final match for former club Tottenham had also been against Norwich.

Spurs won that game 2-1 and 773 days later Norwich were beaten again in London as Eriksen's Brentford secured a 3-1 victory.

Eriksen was playing just his second senior game since suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark against Finland on June 12 last year.

The Danish playmaker had made his Brentford debut as a sub in last weekend's 2-0 loss to Newcastle.

Christian Eriksen pictured taking a corner for Brentford in their win at Norwich in March 2022

Christian Eriksen started his first Premier League match in over two years as Brentford beat Norwich

Christian Eriksen match stats vs Norwich

Eriksen played the full 90 minutes. This was the first time he had done so in a club match since February 2021 when he helped Inter Milan beat Genoa 3-0.

He touched the ball 68 times - more than any other Brentford player.

Eriksen also played more passes, 46, than any of his teammates.

The Dane provided eight crosses, including one from the corner which eventually led to Ivan Toney's first goal.

Eriksen contributed defensively too, making two interceptions, one tackle and one clearance.

He made one foul and was penalized with a yellow card.

Thomas Frank celebrates with Christian Eriksen after Brentford beat Norwich 3-1 in March 2022

Brentford manager Thomas Frank celebrated with Eriksen after the final whistle

