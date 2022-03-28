Skip to main content

Christian Eriksen Pictured On Parken Stadium Pitch For First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

Christian Eriksen made a sensational return to international football on Saturday but he says that was "just a warm-up".

The Denmark poster boy came on as a half-time substitute against Holland and scored within 40 seconds.

He did so with what was his first touch at international level since he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020.

Denmark lost 4-2 to Holland but Eriksen's goal was the main event.

It was cheered by all four corners of the Johan Cruijff ArenA - a stadium he had called home with Ajax between 2008 and 2013.

Christian Eriksen (no.10) scores for Denmark against Holland with his first touch in international football in over nine months

Christian Eriksen (no.10) scored for Denmark against Holland with his first touch

But Eriksen will be playing at home for real on Tuesday when Denmark host Serbia in another friendly.

The match will take place at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium, where Eriksen's heart stopped nine and a half months ago.

"That will be even more special," he told Danish TV station Kanal 5, as translated by BBC Sport. "[Saturday's goal] was just a warm-up for Tuesday when I'll be running in exactly the place where it happened."

Eriksen trained at Parken Stadium on Monday before his media duties.

Christian Eriksen pictured kicking a ball during a training session at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium on March 28, 2022

Eriksen (center) trained at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium on Monday

Speaking about the Serbia game, he told reporters in English: "I think it's something you can't prepare for.

"The reception in Holland was very big and my expectation is it is going to be even bigger here. This is the place where it happened and people will see it.

"Afterwards people will be talking about it, like everything is back to normal. They are going to have a new memory.

"It's going to be special and I'm looking forward to it."

Eriksen fell to the floor during Denmark's Euro 2020 group game against Finland in June 2021 and "died for five minutes" before being resurrected by medics.

As part of his treatment, Eriksen was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, which prevented him from continuing his Serie A career with Inter Milan.

But Eriksen returned to professional football with Premier League team Brentford last month.

Christian Eriksen pictured kicking a ball during a training session at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium on March 28, 2022
News

Christian Eriksen Pictured On Parken Stadium Pitch For First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
USMNT no.10 Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring in his team's 5-1 win over Panama in March 2022
News

Christian Pulisic's Worm Celebration Explained As USMNT Star Praises "Special" Fan Mason Ogle

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Christian Pulisic pictured playing for the USMNT
Watch

Watch Jordan Pefok & Christian Pulisic Blow Big Chances To End USMNT's Winless Record In Mexico

By Robert SummerscalesMar 25, 2022
Neymar shows off the name on the back of his shirt after scoring for Brazil against Chile in March 2022
Transfer Talk

Newcastle United's Modest Transfer Budget Rules Out Summer Move For Neymar

By Robert SummerscalesMar 24, 2022
Jorginho looks down in bemusement after missing a penalty for Italy against Switzerland in November 2021
News

Tearful Jorginho Blames Himself For Italy's World Cup Failure After Two Missed Penalties

By Robert SummerscalesMar 24, 2022
Gareth Bale pictured celebrating after helping Wales beat Austria 2-1 in March 2022
News

Gareth Bale Fires Back At "Disgusting" Critics In Spanish Media After Starring For Wales

By Robert SummerscalesMar 24, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva after Portugal beat Turkey 3-1 in a World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Odds-On For One Last World Cup After Portugal Survive Turkey Scare

By Robert SummerscalesMar 24, 2022
No.9 Aleksandar Trajkovski shoots to score a goal for North Macedonia that means Italy will not be at the 2022 World Cup
Watch

Watch North Macedonia Subs & Staff Invade Pitch As Late Goal Ends Italy's World Cup Bid

By Robert SummerscalesMar 24, 2022
Gareth Bale pats the crest on his shirt after scoring against Austria in a 2022 World Cup qualifier
Watch

Watch Two Brilliant Gareth Bale Goals Put Wales 90 Minutes Away From 2022 World Cup

By Robert SummerscalesMar 24, 2022