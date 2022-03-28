Christian Eriksen Pictured On Parken Stadium Pitch For First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

Christian Eriksen made a sensational return to international football on Saturday but he says that was "just a warm-up".

The Denmark poster boy came on as a half-time substitute against Holland and scored within 40 seconds.

He did so with what was his first touch at international level since he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020.

Denmark lost 4-2 to Holland but Eriksen's goal was the main event.

It was cheered by all four corners of the Johan Cruijff ArenA - a stadium he had called home with Ajax between 2008 and 2013.

Christian Eriksen (no.10) scored for Denmark against Holland with his first touch IMAGO/ANP

But Eriksen will be playing at home for real on Tuesday when Denmark host Serbia in another friendly.

The match will take place at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium, where Eriksen's heart stopped nine and a half months ago.

"That will be even more special," he told Danish TV station Kanal 5, as translated by BBC Sport. "[Saturday's goal] was just a warm-up for Tuesday when I'll be running in exactly the place where it happened."

Eriksen trained at Parken Stadium on Monday before his media duties.

Eriksen (center) trained at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium on Monday IMAGO/Gonzales Photo/Dejan Obretkovic

Speaking about the Serbia game, he told reporters in English: "I think it's something you can't prepare for.

"The reception in Holland was very big and my expectation is it is going to be even bigger here. This is the place where it happened and people will see it.

"Afterwards people will be talking about it, like everything is back to normal. They are going to have a new memory.

"It's going to be special and I'm looking forward to it."

Eriksen fell to the floor during Denmark's Euro 2020 group game against Finland in June 2021 and "died for five minutes" before being resurrected by medics.

As part of his treatment, Eriksen was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, which prevented him from continuing his Serie A career with Inter Milan.

But Eriksen returned to professional football with Premier League team Brentford last month.