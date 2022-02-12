Club World Cup: Chelsea Complete Trophy Collection Thanks To Club Legend Kai Havertz

Chelsea have now won every major trophy they have ever competed for after adding the FIFA Club World Cup to their list of honors.

The Blues had lost to Corinthians at this stage of the tournament on their only previous appearance in 2012.

But they made amends a decade on as Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz scored in a 2-1 win over another Brazilian side in Palmeiras.

Chelsea were unable to find top gear in Abu Dhabi but they took the lead 10 minutes into the second half.

Lukaku, scorer of the winning goal in Chelsea's semi-final win over Al Hilal on Wednesday, planted an excellent header into the top corner following a cross by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Romelu Lukaku was mobbed by his teammates after giving Chelsea the lead in the final IMAGO/Action Plus

Chelsea led for less than 10 minutes before Palmeiras were awarded a penalty kick for handball against Thiago Silva.

Raphael Veiga stepped up and sent Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy the wrong way to level the contest and eventually send it to extra time.

Mendy had been involved in a penalty shootout less than a week earlier, when his Senegal side came out on top against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

And it looked like this final was heading for a shootout too, before Cesar Azpilicueta's shot hit the arm of Luan Garcia with six minutes of extra time remaining.

The referee did not point to the spot straight away but the VAR review was swift.

Azpilicueta looked like he wanted to take the kick himself. But after a long delay - largely due to attempted mind games by Palmeiras players - he gifted the ball to Havertz.

Palmeiras fans made a lot of noise at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi IMAGO/Action Plus

The German converted brilliantly before picking up a yellow card for getting carried away in his celebration.

The drama was not finished there though and again Havertz was involved.

With Palmeiras overcommitted in attack, Havertz had a chance to make it 3-1. He was denied by what initially looked like an excellent tackle.

But another VAR review showed that Garcia had fouled Havertz and denied him a goalscoring opportunity.

Garcia doubled his misery, adding a red card to his earlier concession of a penalty.

Havertz now had a double of his own. The 22-year-old had scored the winning goal in the UEFA Champions League final and now the FIFA Club World Cup final.

If that is not deserving of club legend status, what is?