Skip to main content

Cody Gakpo Pictured In Liverpool Kit For First Time After Signing For "Amazing Club"

Cody Gakpo rubber-stamped his move from PSV Eindhoven to Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

The 23-year-old has signed a contract at Anfield tying him to Liverpool until June 2028.

Gakpo's arrival was confirmed by Liverpool on social media as the club uploaded photos and video of him dressed in their famous red kit.

Liverpool also uploaded quotes from Gakpo's first official interview as a Premier League player.

In it, he said: "I feel really good, I'm really excited to be here. I'm looking forward to start training and start playing for this amazing club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can [do] and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years.

"I think for me personally it's also good to develop here and there's a lot of great players here [who] I can learn a lot of things from."

Gakpo will wear the no.18 jersey in his first season as a Liverpool player.

No.18 was vacated by Takumi Minamino last summer.

Other previous owners of the no.18 jersey at Liverpool include Alberto Moreno, Dirk Kuyt, John Arne Riise, Michael Owen and Ronny Rosenthal.

In This Article (1)

Liverpool
Liverpool

Cody Gakpo pictured in Liverpool kit after signing from PSV Eindhoven
News

Cody Gakpo Pictured In Liverpool Kit For First Time After Signing For "Amazing Club"

By Robert Summerscales
Kylian Mbappe pictured converting a penalty kick to give PSG a 2-1 win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1 in December 2022
News

Kylian Mbappe Scores Added-Time Winner For PSG In First Game After World Cup

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland pictured after scoring for Manchester City at Leeds United in December 2022
News

Erling Haaland Sets New EPL Record By Reaching 20 Goals In Just 14 Games

By Robert Summerscales
Neymar pictured (center) diving during PSG's Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg in December 2022
News

Awful Neymar Dive Results In Fifth Red Card Of His PSG Career

By Robert Summerscales
Cody Gakpo pictured during his final game for PSV in November 2022 before moving to Liverpool
News

Cody Gakpo Contract Agreed And Medical Passed Ahead Of Liverpool Transfer

By Robert Summerscales
Marquinhos pictured celebrating after scoring for PSG against Strasbourg in December 2022
Watch

Watch Neymar Assist Marquinhos For PSG Goal As Brazil Duo Look To Put World Cup Heartbreak Behind Them

By Robert Summerscales
Datro David Fofana pictured in action for Molde in November 2022
Watch

Who Is David Datro Fofana? Watch New Chelsea Striker's Best Goals For Molde

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi stayed in room B201 at Qatar University during the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Lionel Messi's World Cup Bedroom At Qatar University To Be Converted Into "Mini-Museum"

By Robert Summerscales
Erik ten Hag pictured answering questions about Cristiano Ronaldo during a press conference on the eve of Manchester United's EPL game at Chelsea in October 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag Confirms Manchester United "Are Looking For A Striker" To Sign In January

By Robert Summerscales