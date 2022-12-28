Cody Gakpo Pictured In Liverpool Kit For First Time After Signing For "Amazing Club"

Cody Gakpo rubber-stamped his move from PSV Eindhoven to Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

The 23-year-old has signed a contract at Anfield tying him to Liverpool until June 2028.

Gakpo's arrival was confirmed by Liverpool on social media as the club uploaded photos and video of him dressed in their famous red kit.

Liverpool also uploaded quotes from Gakpo's first official interview as a Premier League player.

In it, he said: "I feel really good, I'm really excited to be here. I'm looking forward to start training and start playing for this amazing club.

"I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can [do] and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years.

"I think for me personally it's also good to develop here and there's a lot of great players here [who] I can learn a lot of things from."

Gakpo will wear the no.18 jersey in his first season as a Liverpool player.

No.18 was vacated by Takumi Minamino last summer.

Other previous owners of the no.18 jersey at Liverpool include Alberto Moreno, Dirk Kuyt, John Arne Riise, Michael Owen and Ronny Rosenthal.