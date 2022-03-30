Skip to main content

CONMEBOL Final Standings Confirmed As Brazil Qualify For World Cup As South America's Top Team

Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador will all represent South America at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The final standings in the CONMEBOL section of World Cup qualifying were confirmed on Tuesday after the final full round of fixtures.

Brazil and Argentina still have one game left to play as their match in Sao Paolo was abandoned in September last year.

But regardless of the result in that rescheduled game, Brazil will finish first, with Argentina second.

Uruguay and Ecuador placed third and fourth respectively, while fifth-placed Peru could join them at Qatar if they win a playoff.

Peru must wait until June to complete their qualifying bid. They will compete in an inter-confederation playoff in Doha on either June 13 or 14.

It will be against the winners of the United Arab Emirates and Australia, who meet in an Asian confederation playoff in Doha on 7 June.

Peru beat Paraguay 2-0 in their final CONMEBOL group match on Tuesday to hold onto fifth place, despite pressure from Colombia, who won 1-0 in Venezuela.

Brazil and Argentina are both unbeaten after 17 qualifying group games. Their rearranged Superclasico is expected to take place in June.

CONMEBOL standings in World Cup qualifying group

The final order in CONMEBOL's qualifying group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been confirmed

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1. Brazil

17

14

3

0

40

5

+35

45

2. Argentina

17

11

6

0

27

8

+19

39

3. Uruguay

18

8

4

6

22

22

0

28

4. Ecuador

18

7

5

6

27

19

+8

26

5. Peru

18

7

3

8

19

22

-3

24

6. Colombia

18

5

8

5

20

19

+1

23

7. Chile

18

5

4

9

19

26

-7

19

8. Paraguay

18

3

7

8

12

26

-14

16

9. Bolivia

18

4

3

11

23

42

-19

15

10. Venezuela

18

3

1

14

14

34

-20

10

Which South American teams are going to Qatar 2022?

Brazil

Argentina

Uruguay

Ecuador

Peru*

*if they win their inter-confederation playoff in June.

Neymar pictured celebrating a goal for Brazil against Chile in March 2022

Neymar has been Brazil's leading scorer in World Cup qualifying

Neymar has been Brazil's leading scorer in World Cup qualifying
