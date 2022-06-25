Cristiano Ronaldo Starts Preseason Training Days Before Manchester United Teammates

Manchester United's first preseason under new manager Erik ten Hag is officially set to begin on Monday, June 27.

That is when players who did not take part in any international games in June are expected to return to the club's Carrington base.

Players who did represent their countries in June will be given extra time off.

But one of those players is clearly eager to get back to work.

Cristiano Ronaldo - who played against Spain, Switzerland and the Czech Republic with the Portuguese national team earlier this month - began his own preseason training regime on Friday.

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo pictured practicing at RCD Mallorca's training facility Instagram/@cristiano

Ronaldo made use of RCD Mallorca's training center during a holiday on the Spanish island.

The 37-year-old posted photos from a shooting session on Instagram alongside the caption: "#done".

United reposted the pictures on Twitter with the message: "Shooting practice is on".

Ronaldo is under contract with United for another year but there is said to be interest in him from both Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly reportedly met with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes last week.