Cristiano Ronaldo Left Out Again As Portugal's Quarter-Final XI To Face Morocco Is Named

Cristiano Ronaldo will not start in Portugal's World Cup quarter-final against Morocco.

The 37-year-old has been named as a substitute by Portugal coach Fernando Santos.

Ronaldo had started 31 consecutive major tournament games for Portugal since 2008 until he was benched for Tuesday's clash with Switzerland in the round of 16.

Replacement Goncalo Ramos dazzled in Ronaldo's absence by scoring three goals and assisting one more in a 6-1 win.

Ramos, 21, has been rewarded for his dominant display against Switzerland with the second World Cup start of his young career.

Santos has made just one change to his starting XI following his side's win over Switzerland, with Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves replacing William Carvalho of Real Betis in the center of the field.

That means that Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo is again on the bench.

Starting XIs:

Morocco: Bono; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Saiss, Attiyat Allah; Amrabat, Ounahi, Amallah; Ziyech, Boufal, En-Nesyri.

Portugal: Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Neves, Otavio, B. Silva; Fernandes, Felix, Ramos.