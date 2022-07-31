Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Forgettable Man United Comeback In 1-1 Draw With Rayo Vallecano

Cristiano Ronaldo played his first game for Manchester United in over 12 weeks on Sunday.

He had not featured in United's first five pre-season fixtures after being omitted from their overseas tour due to family reasons.

Ronaldo has told United that he wants to leave the club this summer due to his ambition to play Champions League soccer.

But no suitable buyer has yet emerged, so Ronaldo donned the famous red shirt once again when Rayo Vallecano visited Old Trafford for United's final friendly of the summer.

Ronaldo had scored 12 goals in nine games against Rayo as a Real Madrid player. But he failed to find the net in his 45-minute outing on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano in July 2022

Ronaldo made a point of applauding all four corners of Old Trafford before the game and fans responded by clapping him in return.

The 37-year-old started sluggishly though and was dispossessed after temporarily dropping into midfield during the opening five minutes.

Ronaldo's only major chance of the game arrived inside 12 minutes after great work from Donny van de Beek. But Ronaldo's finish let him down as he shot high and wide with his left foot.

Ronaldo was the only United player to be subbed off at half-time when he made way for Amad Traore.

It took Traore just three minutes in the second half to score the game's opening goal.

Traore reacted quickest after the Rayo keeper had spilled a long-range shot from Alex Telles.

But that goal was not enough to see United end their pre-season schedule with a win because Rayo earned a 1-1 draw courtesy of Alvaro Garcia's 57th-minute leveler.

