Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Men's International Appearance Record By Earning 196th Portugal Cap

No player in the history of soccer has featured in more men's international matches than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Real Madrid forward earned his 196th cap for Portugal when he came on as a 51st-minute substitute in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against Morocco.

In doing so, Ronaldo equaled the record set by Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa.

Kuwait captain Bader Al-Mutawa pictured during a friendly game against Latvia in March 2022 IMAGO/Domenic Aquilina

Al-Mutawa could yet reclaim the record outright because he is still an active player.

Ronaldo and Al-Mutawa are both aged 37 with the Kuwait star one month older than the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Both men began their international careers in 2003.

Ronaldo has scored 118 times for Portugal to date, while Al-Mutawa has 56 international goals to his name.