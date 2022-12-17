Croatia Win 22nd World Cup Third-Place Playoff By Beating Morocco In Qatar

Croatia 2-1 Morocco

Croatia are the sixth nation in FIFA World Cup history to win the third-place playoff more than once.

They beat Morocco 2-1 in the penultimate game of Qatar 2022, which was the 22nd third-place playoff in World Cup history.

Defenders Josko Gvardiol and Achraf Dari scored early goals at a full Khalifa International Stadium before Mislav Orsic netted the winner in the 42nd minute.

Players from Croatia pictured celebrating during their victory over Morocco in the third-place playoff at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The game will be remembered as Luka Modric's last ever appearance at a World Cup.

Modric, 37, was typically busy in the center of the pitch and had 83 touches of the ball - no Croatia player had more.

But he was arguably outshone by another experienced Croatian.

Ivan Perisic, 33, made more key passes than any other Croatian player - three, including his assist for Gvardiol's opener.

Perisic has now been directly involved in 11 goals at the last three World Cups. Only Lionel Messi has been more prolific in that period.

Qatar 2022 was only Croatia's sixth World Cup.

They also finished third at their first tournament when they beat Holland 2-1 in the playoff between losing semi-finalists at France 1998.

Croatia came second at Russia 2018 when they lost to France in the final.

Saturday's game was the 22nd third-place playoff in World Cup history.

Argentina won the first by beating the USA in 1930.

Six teams have finished third at the FIFA World Cup more than once, including Croatia, Brazil, France, Sweden and Poland.

The only team to finish third on more than two occasions is Germany, who won the playoff in 1934, 1970, 2006 and 2010.