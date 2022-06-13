Dancing Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne Sends Australia To World Cup In Penalty Win Over Peru

Australia have qualified for their fifth consecutive FIFA World Cup by beating Peru in a penalty shootout in the AFC-CONMEBOL play-off.

After 120 minutes of tense play had failed to produce a goal, Australia won 5-4 via spot-kicks aided by an energetic performance from substitute keeper Andrew Redmayne.

Sydney FC stopper Redmayne was thrown on in the final seconds of extra time due to his reputation as a penalty specialist.

His certainly delivered something special.

Redmayne danced, jumped and even spun along his goal-line in an attempt to put off the Peruvian takers.

It did not work straight away as Peru converted four of their first five spot-kicks, though Luis Advincula missed via the post.

But the dancing keeper did produce a match-winning moment and it came when he sprung to his right to thwart Alex Eduardo Valera Sandoval.

Peru had finished fifth in the notoriously-competitive CONMEBOL group phase and started the play-off as strong favorites to beat Australia.

But Australia made it difficult for Peru to assert any superiority at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan - where the Socceroos had beaten the UAE 2-1 six days earlier to reach this stage.

Neither side registered a shot on target until final 10 minutes of normal time when Peru keeper Pedro Gallese was called into action to twice deny Ajdin Hrustic.

Peru then came closest to winning the game in extra time when Edison Flores struck the post.

The game ultimately went all the all to a penalty shootout, but not before Australia manager Graham Arnold made the boldest of 120th-minute subs by changing his goalkeepers.

Former Brighton and Arsenal stopper Mathew Ryan went off and made way for 33-year-old Redmayne.

Australia goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne pictured dancing before saving a penalty from Peru's Alex Eduardo Valera Sandoval in a World Cup qualifying play-off Telemundo Deportes

That substitution will now go down in Australian soccer history after replacement Redmayne helped his side boogie their way to a place at Qatar 2022.

Australia will compete in Group D in Qatar alongside reigning champions France, Denmark and Tunisia.

Their first match of the tournament will be against France on November 22, before they face Tunisia six days later.

Australia will then complete their Group D campaign against Denmark on November 30.

All three of those group games will take place at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.