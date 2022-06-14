Darwin Nunez Takes Jersey Number From "Liverpool Legend" After Completing Transfer

Liverpool completed the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Uruguay striker has signed a six-year contract at Anfield after Liverpool paid Benfica an initial transfer fee of £64 million, according to BBC Sport.

That fee could rise to around £85m - making him Liverpool's most expensive signing ever - depending on how many goals he scores and whether he wins the Champions League with the Reds.

Nunez was unveiled by Liverpool on social media on Tuesday when his jersey number was revealed.

Darwin Nunez Takes Jersey Number From "Liverpool Legend"

Nunez wore the no.9 jersey for Benfica, but that number was occupied by Roberto Firmino at Anfield.

So Liverpool have given Nunez the no.27, which was recently vacated by Divock Origi.

Origi wore 27 on his back for the entirety of his Liverpool career. He made 176 appearances for the Reds between 2015 and 2022, scoring 41 goals.

Some of those goals proved vital, including his two in a 4-3 aggregate win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semi-finals.

Before Origi left Anfield this month, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed him as a club legend.

Klopp told the club's official website: "He is, and will be for me, forever a Liverpool legend [and] one of the most important players I ever had.

"That sounds completely strange with the amount of games he had, but it is, and was, a pure joy to work together with him."