Skip to main content

Darwin Nunez Takes Jersey Number From "Liverpool Legend" After Completing Transfer

Liverpool completed the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Uruguay striker has signed a six-year contract at Anfield after Liverpool paid Benfica an initial transfer fee of £64 million, according to BBC Sport.

That fee could rise to around £85m - making him Liverpool's most expensive signing ever - depending on how many goals he scores and whether he wins the Champions League with the Reds.

Nunez was unveiled by Liverpool on social media on Tuesday when his jersey number was revealed.

Darwin Nunez Takes Jersey Number From "Liverpool Legend"

Nunez wore the no.9 jersey for Benfica, but that number was occupied by Roberto Firmino at Anfield.

So Liverpool have given Nunez the no.27, which was recently vacated by Divock Origi.

Origi wore 27 on his back for the entirety of his Liverpool career. He made 176 appearances for the Reds between 2015 and 2022, scoring 41 goals.

Some of those goals proved vital, including his two in a 4-3 aggregate win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semi-finals.

Before Origi left Anfield this month, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed him as a club legend.

Klopp told the club's official website: "He is, and will be for me, forever a Liverpool legend [and] one of the most important players I ever had.

"That sounds completely strange with the amount of games he had, but it is, and was, a pure joy to work together with him."

No.27 Divock Origi pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool against Norwich in September 2021

No.27 Divock Origi pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool against Norwich in September 2021

No.27 Divock Origi pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool against Norwich in September 2021
News

Darwin Nunez Takes Jersey Number From "Liverpool Legend" After Completing Transfer

By Robert Summerscales25 minutes ago
Vincent Kompany pictured in 2020
News

Vincent Kompany Hired As New Burnley Manager As Man City Legend Returns To England

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Karim Benzema (left) and Kylian Mbappe look frustrated during France's 1-0 home loss to Croatia in UEFA Nations League A1
News

France Eliminated From UEFA Nations League Contention After Fourth Winless Game

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Australia goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne pictured dancing before saving a penalty from Peru's Alex Eduardo Valera Sandoval in a World Cup qualifying play-off
News

Dancing Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne Sends Australia To World Cup In Penalty Shootout Win Over Peru

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Victor Osimhen pictured scoring for Nigeria in their 10-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe
Watch

Highlights: Sao Tome And Principe 0-10 Nigeria - Watch All Ten Goals From Record-Breaking Win

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Pep Guardiola pictured with Gabriel Jesus after Manchester City's 2-2 draw at West Ham in May 2022
News

Erling Haaland Squad Number Reveal On Hold As Man City Wait For Gabriel Jesus To Vacate No.9

By Robert SummerscalesJun 13, 2022
Giorgio Chiellini (no.3) and Lionel Messi (no.10) pictured during Finalissima 2022
News

Giorgio Chiellini Confirms Transfer To LAFC 12 Days After Retiring From International Soccer

By Robert SummerscalesJun 13, 2022
Erling Haaland pictured as a young child dressed in Manchester City kit
News

Erling Haaland Says Eight Words That All Manchester City Fans Will Love To Hear

By Robert SummerscalesJun 13, 2022
Riyad Mahrez (left) and Erling Haaland pictured partying in Mykonos in June 2021
News

Erling Haaland Admits Riyad Mahrez Told Him To Join Man City During Holiday Last Summer

By Robert SummerscalesJun 13, 2022