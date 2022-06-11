Darwin Nunez Pulled Out Of Uruguay Game After Liverpool And Benfica Agree Transfer

Darwin Nunez was pulled out of the Uruguay squad for Saturday's friendly with Jamaica after Benfica agreed to sell him to Liverpool.

The 22-year-old had played the full 90 minutes six days earlier when Uruguay drew 0-0 with the USA in Kansas.

But a late decision was made for him not to feature against Jamaica after Liverpool's offer of €80 million, plus a potential extra €20m in add-ons, was accepted by Benfica.

Nunez had already agreed a contract with Liverpool, according to Fabrizio Romano.

He is expected to sign that five-year deal at Anfield later this week.

Darwin Nunez pictured during Uruguay's 0-0 draw with the USA IMAGO/Icon SMI

But as the transfer has not yet been officially sealed, the caution around Nunez that led to him not facing Jamaica is understandable.

Had he played and got injured, his potentially career-defining move could have been called off.

And it was not a big deal for Uruguay to let Nunez sit the game out. His absence gave Edinson Cavani the opportunity to get 76 minutes under his belt.

Cavani responded by scoring twice as Uruguay thrashed Jamaica 5-0 in Montevideo. Nicolas De La Cruz, Maxi Gomez and Diego Rossi also got on the scoresheet.