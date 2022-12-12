Skip to main content

"Dave The Cat" Heading To Manchester After England Players Adopt Stray In Qatar

Football may not be coming home to England after the World Cup but that does not mean that Gareth Southgate's team will be leaving Qatar empty-handed.

England defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones, who both play their club soccer for Manchester City, befriended a stray cat at England's Al Wakrah hotel.

Stones decided to name the tabby "Dave" and vowed to adopt him if England won the tournament.

England's dreams of World Cup glory ended on Saturday with a 2-1 loss to France in the quarter-finals. But the decision was made to proceed with Dave's adoption anyway.

The cat was taken to a veterinary clinic on Sunday for a blood test and to receive vaccinations.

He must now spend four months in quarantine before being reunited with Walker and Stones in Manchester.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"They're still undecided as to who's having him but he's going back," Dave's spokeswoman told reporters.

A photo of "Dave", the cat adopted by England players John Stones and Kyle Walker during the World Cup in Qatar

A photo of "Dave", the cat adopted by England players John Stones and Kyle Walker during the World Cup in Qatar

Stones had spoken about Dave in the build-up to Saturday's game with France.

He had said: "Dave is fine. He had a little scrap with another cat the other night. I think they are fighting over territory and the food. But he's doing well.

"Hopefully I can stick to my promise that he will come home with us if we were to win the World Cup. Dave's fine, thank you for asking."

Explaining how Dave became a member of the team, Walker said: "He was just there one day so we've just adopted him, me and Stonesy.

"Dave is welcome to the table. Some people really don't like the cat, but I love him."

In This Article (2)

England
England
Manchester City
Manchester City

A photo of "Dave", the cat adopted by England players John Stones and Kyle Walker during the World Cup in Qatar
News

"Dave The Cat" Heading To Manchester After England Players Adopt Stray In Qatar

By Robert Summerscales
Wayne Rooney pictured pretending to box during his famous KO goal celebration in 2015
News

Tyson Fury Says Wayne Rooney Will Join His Camp Ahead Of Oleksandr Usyk Fight

By Robert Summerscales
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli pictured playing with a soccer ball in 2015
News

Virat Kohli Hails Cristiano Ronaldo As "The Greatest Of All Time"

By Robert Summerscales
Pep Guardiola pictured during Manchester City's 5-0 win over Newcastle in May 2022
News

Pep Guardiola Wanted As Next Brazil Manager

By Robert Summerscales
Mo Salah pictured taking a penalty for Liverpool in the Dubai Super Cup against Lyon in December 2022
Watch

(Highlights) Liverpool 1-3 Lyon: Reds Suffer Double Penalty Disappointment In Dubai Super Cup

By Robert Summerscales
Referee Wilton Sampaio pictured during France's 2-1 win over England at the 2022 World Cup
News

Referee Wilton Sampaio Criticized By Harry Maguire And Gary Neville After England's Loss To France

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured leaving the field in tears after Portugal were beaten by Morocco in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Pele And LeBron James Send Messages To Cristiano Ronaldo After Portugal Legend Posts Statement Reflecting On World Cup

By Robert Summerscales
England captain Harry Kane pictured after missing a penalty kick during a World Cup quarter-final against France in December 2022
News

France Knock England Out Of World Cup After Harry Kane Misses Penalty Kick

By Robert Summerscales
Harry Kane pictured converting a penalty kick against France at the 2022 World Cup to score his 53rd goal for England
News

Harry Kane Equals Wayne Rooney's Record Of 53 England Goals Despite Playing 40 Fewer Games

By Robert Summerscales