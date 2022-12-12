"Dave The Cat" Heading To Manchester After England Players Adopt Stray In Qatar

Football may not be coming home to England after the World Cup but that does not mean that Gareth Southgate's team will be leaving Qatar empty-handed.

England defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones, who both play their club soccer for Manchester City, befriended a stray cat at England's Al Wakrah hotel.

Stones decided to name the tabby "Dave" and vowed to adopt him if England won the tournament.

England's dreams of World Cup glory ended on Saturday with a 2-1 loss to France in the quarter-finals. But the decision was made to proceed with Dave's adoption anyway.

The cat was taken to a veterinary clinic on Sunday for a blood test and to receive vaccinations.

He must now spend four months in quarantine before being reunited with Walker and Stones in Manchester.

"They're still undecided as to who's having him but he's going back," Dave's spokeswoman told reporters.

A photo of "Dave", the cat adopted by England players John Stones and Kyle Walker during the World Cup in Qatar IMAGO/PA Images/Martin Rickett

Stones had spoken about Dave in the build-up to Saturday's game with France.

He had said: "Dave is fine. He had a little scrap with another cat the other night. I think they are fighting over territory and the food. But he's doing well.

"Hopefully I can stick to my promise that he will come home with us if we were to win the World Cup. Dave's fine, thank you for asking."

Explaining how Dave became a member of the team, Walker said: "He was just there one day so we've just adopted him, me and Stonesy.

"Dave is welcome to the table. Some people really don't like the cat, but I love him."