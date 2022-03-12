Skip to main content

David De Gea Starts In Man United Vs Tottenham Despite COVID Test Issues

David de Gea was named in Manchester United's starting lineup to face Tottenham on Saturday hours after returning a positive COVID test.

Premier League players are routinely tested for COVID and are not allowed to play if they are shown to be positive.

But the result of De Gea's test was later shown to be a false positive, after the Spanish goalkeeper returned multiple subsequent negative tests.

United had to verify this of course and, according to The Sun, the club submitted a request to the Premier League asking if De Gea could play.

This request was granted after he verified his COVID-negative status via a PCR test.

David de Gea pictured during Manchester United's 4-1 defeat by Manchester City in March 2022

De Gea has arguably been United's best player this season.

Ahead of Saturday's clash with United, he had made 104 saves in the Premier League this season. Only Leeds keeper Illan Meslier had made more, with 108.

De Gea was not the only Man United player to test positive for COVID ahead of their game with Spurs.

Luke Shaw was left out of the United team as his positive was genuine.

