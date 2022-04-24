Skip to main content

Divock Origi's Record Against Everton Gets Even Better As Liverpool Claim EPL Derby Double

Divock Origi scored against Everton for the sixth time in his Premier League career to seal a 2-0 win for Liverpool in Sunday's Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Origi came off the bench in the 60th minute and was named as Sky Sports' man of the match by Jamie Carragher for his half-hour cameo.

The Belgian was involved in the build-up to Andy Robertson's opener with his first touch, before heading home Liverpool's second goal late on.

Origi has only scored 21 goals in his Premier League career, with 28.57% of them coming against Everton.

Divock Origi's Record Against Everton For Liverpool

Divock Origi's record for Liverpool against Everton after his 10th Merseyside derby appearance

Appearances

10

Goals

6

Assists

1

Wins

7

Draws

2

Losses

1

After Everton, Origi has been most prolific against Southampton, West Ham, and Wolves. He has scored three goals against each of those clubs.

Liverpool's win on Sunday saw Jurgen Klopp's men secure their first Premier League derby double in five years, having won the reverse fixture 4-1 in October.

The last time Liverpool had beaten the Toffees twice in an EPL season was in 2016/2017 when they won 1-0 at Goodison Park before claiming a 3-1 victory at Anfield.

But Sunday's result increased the likelihood of their being no Merseyside derby next season and it left Everton in the relegation zone.

Everton had been dealt a blow prior to kickoff at Anfield, after learning that relegation rivals Burnley had beaten Wolves to claim their seventh point from a possible nine since Sean Dyche was sacked and replaced by interim boss Mike Jackson.

