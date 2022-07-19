Djed Spence Stats Highlight How New Tottenham Signing Bossed Championship Last Season

Tottenham Hotspur have made Djed Spence their sixth summer signing of 2022.

The 21-year-old, who turns 22 next month, has signed a five-year contract at Spurs.

Spurs have paid Middlesbrough an initial transfer fee of £12.5 million for Spence but the total could rise to £20m including add-ons, according to BBC Sport.

Spence spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest where he shone in their successful promotion bid, earning a place in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and the PFA Championship Team of the Year in the process.

Statistics gathered by OPTA and published by Sky Sports News recently highlighted just how impressive Spence was in the Championship last term.

Spence won more duels than any other defender in the league with 508.

He also attempted and completed more dribbles than any other Championship defender.

Spence won 60 free-kicks in 45 games and had 80 touches in the opposition's penalty area.

Spurs have clearly signed a player who likes to attack. But Spence also had a major impact defensively last season.

He made 67 tackles and 69 interceptions, as well as blocking eight shots and 23 crosses.