Do Tottenham Hotspur Really Hope To Buy Super Bowl LX?

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly emerged as a potential bidder to host the Super Bowl within the next five years.

Their Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, widely considered to be the UK's best sports arena in terms of facilities, is already seen as the NFL's go-to venue in Europe.

Built in 2019 with two sports in mind, the £1billion complex houses two pitches. Its grass turf for soccer slides out to make way for a football-ready surface below.

Tottenham has already hosted four NFL matches, after ousting Wembley Stadium as London's premier venue for the sport.

But going from hosting Miami Dolphins vs Jacksonville Jaguars to taking on a Super Bowl would be a pretty dramatic jump.

Yet according to the Daily Mail, Tottenham are lining up a bid for Super Bowl LX in 2026.

The next four Super Bowl venues have been decided. After this weekend's showdown between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at California's SoFi Stadium, the roadshow will visit Arizona, Las Vegas and New Orleans.

But the NFL is said to be considering its first overseas Super Bowl in 2026, with Sydney's Stadium Australia also seen as a possible candidate.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted Miami Dolphins vs Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons vs New York Jets in October 2021 IMAGO/Shaun Brooks

The reality is Tottenham's chances of buying the Super Bowl inside the next five years look slimmer than slim. The list of obstacles is huge and opposition will be fierce.

But they might not necessarily need to win the final bidding process in order for it to be a worthwhile exercise. Just like a fame-hungry singer does not need to win the X-Factor to get a decent recording contract out of it.

Being the bidder that is seen to seriously try to take the NFL showpiece outside of the States for the first time is going to command attention.

Such attention could be used as leverage to at least get more and better NFL matches to Tottenham in future. Spurs are also actively looking for a new sponsor to pay for the naming rights of their glitzy London home.

It will be interesting to see how Tottenham's fans will react if their club does indeed invest significant time and resource in pursuing this Super Bowl fantasy.

This is a club that tried and spectacularly failed to buy the likes of Adama Traore from Wolves and Luis Diaz from Porto in the January transfer window.

If they were to then somehow manage to land the biggest package in a completely different sport, fans might begin to further question the priorities of their owners.