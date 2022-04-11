Donny Van De Beek & Girlfriend Estelle Welcome First Child... As Dennis Bergkamp Becomes A Grandad

Donny van de Beek and girlfriend Estelle Bergkamp have become parents for the first time after welcoming their daughter into the world.

Their baby, called Lomee, will have inherited genes from two famous soccer players.

Her dad is a full Holland international currently on loan at Everton from Manchester United.

And Lomee's grandad on her mother's side is none other than Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp.

Van de Beek celebrated Lomee's birth by sharing a picture of his little girl in her mother's arms.

"Welcome to the world Lomee van de Beek - 09/04/2022", wrote the former Ajax star, before adding: "Proud of you @estellebergkamp".

Lomee was born on Saturday - the same day as Van de Beek's loan club played his parent club in the Premier League.

Everton won that match 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Van de Beek likely had his focus elsewhere anyway but he was ineligible for that match due to the terms of his loan agreement.

Since joining Everton in January, Van de Beek has played just six games.

In total, he has featured in 33 Premier League games since moving to England from Ajax in 2020, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

New grandad Bergkamp recorded 87 goals and 94 assists during his 315 EPL games for Arsenal between 1995 and 2006.