Ed Sheeran To Remain As Ipswich Town FC's Shirt Sponsor After Signing New Deal

Ed Sheeran will remain as Ipswich Town Football Club's official shirt sponsor next season.

The singer has promoted his Mathematics Tour using its "+–=÷x" logo on Ipswich's men's and women's teams' jerseys since the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

That promotion will continue after Sheeran, who is a lifelong Ipswich fan, signed a new sponsorship deal.

A general view of Ipswich Town's home jersey from the 2021/22 season, featuring Ed Sheeran's tour logo on the front IMAGO/PA Images/Isaac Parkin

Ipswich fan Sheeran pictured (center) watching his team against Aston Villa at Portman Road in 2018 IMAGO/PA Images/Joe Giddens

The tour that Sheeran is promoting has a pretty packed schedule, before finishing in Perth, Australia in March 2023.

But Sheeran is hoping to visit Portman Road to watch a match as soon as possible.

He told the club's official website: "I am delighted to be sponsoring Ipswich Town for another season.

“The Club and the local community mean a lot to me, and I always try to get back to Portman Road whenever I'm back in Suffolk. See you next season."

Ipswich CEO Mark Ashton said: "It is fantastic that Ed has agreed to continue his sponsorship of the first-team shirts.

"Ed is a passionate fan of the Club and the community of Suffolk. We will continue to work with him and his team to build what is already a strong and exciting relationship.

"We are grateful for his continued support, and we look forward to welcoming him to Portman Road again soon."

Ipswich were founder members of the Premier League in 1992.

They have competed in five EPL editions in total but not since their relegation in 2002.

After 17 straight seasons in the second tier of English soccer, Ipswich dropped down to level three in 2019.

The 2022/23 campaign will be their fourth consecutive season in League One.