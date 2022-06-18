Skip to main content

Eddie Nketiah Signs New Contract As Arsenal Hand Him Thierry Henry's Old Jersey Number

Eddie Nketiah will not be leaving Arsenal on a free transfer this summer after the club announced on Saturday that he had signed a new contract.

Arsenal did not detail the exact length of Nketiah's new agreement, only that it was a "long-term contract".

Nketiah's previous deal had been due to expire this month.

The 23-year-old had been hesitant to commit to a new deal at Arsenal over concerns about playing time.

But the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January, followed by Alexandre Lacazette's decision to join Lyon this summer, increased Nketiah's importance to Arsenal and thus his chances of being a first-team regular.

Nketiah did not start in any of Arsenal's first 30 Premier League games last season, but then started in each of their final eight.

Eddie Nketiah pictured celebrating after scoring for Arsenal in a 5-1 win over Everton in May 2022

Eddie Nketiah pictured celebrating after scoring for Arsenal in a 5-1 win over Everton in May

He ended the season as Arsenal's joint-fifth highest scorer in the Premier League with five goals, behind Bukayo Saka (11), Emile Smith Rowe (10), Martin Odegaard (7) and Gabriel Martinelli (6).

As well as rewarding Nketiah with a new contract, Arsenal have upgraded his jersey number from 30 to 14.

No.14 is a big deal at Arsenal. It is the number worn by club legend and all-time leading scorer Thierry Henry.

Since Henry left the club, Theo Walcott and Aubameyang have worn no.14 for the Gunners.

Eddie Nketiah pictured celebrating after scoring for Arsenal in a 5-1 win over Everton in May 2022
News

Eddie Nketiah Signs New Contract As Arsenal Hand Him Thierry Henry's Old Jersey Number

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Angel Di Maria pictured (center) in action for Real Madrid against Barcelona in 2011
News

Angel Di Maria Could Join Long List Of Players To Play For Both Barcelona And Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales26 minutes ago
Fabio Vieira pictured playing for Portugal at the UEFA Under 21 European Championship in 2021
Features

Who Is Fabio Vieira And Why Are Arsenal Paying €40m For Him?

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
The World Cup trophy pictured on display in the FIFA Museum in Zurich
Features

FIFA President Hails New World Cup Format As "Game-Changer" But How Will It Work In 2026?

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Yves Bissouma pictured posing in Tottenham's new home shirt after completing his transfer from Brighton in June 2022
News

Emotional Yves Bissouma Reacts To Signing For Tottenham Hotspur From Brighton

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Sadio Mane pictured in a Liverpool kit in front of a giant Bayern Munich logo
News

Bayern Munich And Liverpool Agree €32m + €6m + €3m Transfer Deal For Sadio Mane

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Jay Spearing pictured playing for the Liverpool first team in 2010
News

Liverpool Confirm Jay Spearing Return As Player-Coach In Youth Development Role

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Russia captain Igor Denisov (left) pictured shaking hands with Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo before a game in 2012
News

"Maybe They'll Put Me In Jail Or Kill Me": Ex-Russia Captain On Speaking Out Against War In Ukraine

By Robert SummerscalesJun 16, 2022
Paul Pogba pictured smiling ahead of Manchester United's game at Atletico Madrid in February 2022
News

Paul Pogba Documentary Shows His Reaction To Being Offered More Than £290,000 Per Week

By Robert SummerscalesJun 16, 2022