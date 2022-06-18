Eddie Nketiah Signs New Contract As Arsenal Hand Him Thierry Henry's Old Jersey Number

Eddie Nketiah will not be leaving Arsenal on a free transfer this summer after the club announced on Saturday that he had signed a new contract.

Arsenal did not detail the exact length of Nketiah's new agreement, only that it was a "long-term contract".

Nketiah's previous deal had been due to expire this month.

The 23-year-old had been hesitant to commit to a new deal at Arsenal over concerns about playing time.

But the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January, followed by Alexandre Lacazette's decision to join Lyon this summer, increased Nketiah's importance to Arsenal and thus his chances of being a first-team regular.

Nketiah did not start in any of Arsenal's first 30 Premier League games last season, but then started in each of their final eight.

Eddie Nketiah pictured celebrating after scoring for Arsenal in a 5-1 win over Everton in May IMAGO/Sportimage/Paul Terry

He ended the season as Arsenal's joint-fifth highest scorer in the Premier League with five goals, behind Bukayo Saka (11), Emile Smith Rowe (10), Martin Odegaard (7) and Gabriel Martinelli (6).

As well as rewarding Nketiah with a new contract, Arsenal have upgraded his jersey number from 30 to 14.

No.14 is a big deal at Arsenal. It is the number worn by club legend and all-time leading scorer Thierry Henry.

Since Henry left the club, Theo Walcott and Aubameyang have worn no.14 for the Gunners.